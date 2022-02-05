The Fruita Monument boys basketball team ended a two-game losing streak by beating Central 51-44 win at home on Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-10, 2-3 Southwestern League) led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, and 20-8 at one point in the second quarter. But the Warrior closed the gap thanks to tight defense and an offense that came up with big shots.
Fruita’s scoring improved in the second quarter, but so did Central’s and the Wildcats led 26-17 at the break.
Fruita’s offense continued rolling to start the second half, scoring 18 points in the third quarter, with five players contributing to the cause. Joel Lively scored seven of his nine points in the third.
The Wildcats seemed to have the game in the bag in the fourth, leading by as many as 10 points before Central (5-13, 0-5 SWL) mounted a comeback and pulled within five. But Fruita hit key free throws late to seal the win.
Skylar Johnson led Fruita with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Raef Carter led Central with 15 points.
Grand Junction 49, Durango 45: The Tigers held the Demons only five second-quarter points as the offense helped lift them to their seventh win in the past eight games.
The stout defensive quarter gave the Tigers (14-6, 5-1 SWL) a lead entering halftime. Durango (7-11, 1-4 SWL) came roaring back in the third and score 16 points but the Grand Junction still led 38-34.
The Tigers went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Reese Skinner led Grand Junction with 20 points and Andon Tow added eight.
Eagle Valley 61, Palisade 57, OT: The Bulldogs' six-game winning streak came to a heartbreaking end against the Devils.
Palisade (9-8, 6-1 Western Slope League) led at halftime before a dry third quarter on offense left them down seven points. The Devils (14-4, 6-2 WSL) couldn't keep the defensive performance up, though.
Palisade outscored Eagle Valley 14-7 in the fourth quarter to send things into overtime. Paul Steinke and Donovan Maestas combined for 12 points in that period.
But Palisade couldn't finish and the best start to WSL play for the program in the MaxPreps era (since 2007) came to an end. Both Steinke and Maestas fouled out of the game.
Steinke led the Bulldogs with 22 points and Maestas scored 12.
Girls Basketball
Eagle Valley 55, Palisade 42: The Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Devils on their homecourt and suffered a second straight loss.
Eagle Valley (7-11, 4-4 WSL) won its second straight league game and clinched the season sweep of the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, Palisade (3-12, 1-5 Western Slope League) had one of its best offensive outputs on the season.
Ella Steele had 10 points and five rebounds and Ella Yanowich scored eight points.
Durango 42, Grand Junction 13: The Tigers (1-19, 0-6 Southwestern League) fell on their home court to the Demons (13-5, 3-2 SWL)
Despite the loss, there were some positives for Grand Junction. The Tigers surrendered only nine points in the first quarter, mostly from the free-throw line. After allowing 17 in the second quarter, the Grand Junction defense kept the Demons under 10 points in the third and fourth quarters. The Tigers also scored 11 points in the final quarter.
Senior Sada Bond led the Tigers with eight points.
Boys Wrestling
Degan Harris needed a pin in the final match of the night, at 138 pounds, to allow host Central to tie Durango. However, Harris lost 6-4 to the Demons’ Riley Belt and Durango won the dual 39-30.
Winners for the Warriors were: Hassin Maynes, pin at 120; Jose Flores, decision at 126; Tristan Dean, major decision at 132, Ayden Wiseman, technical fall at 145. Javian Hernandez (220) and Cal Bilyeu (285) both won by forfeit for Central.
Girls Swimming
Fruita Monument and Grand Junction participated in the first day of the Western Slope Conference Preliminaries.
There, two Tigers posted state-qualifying times.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Abby Price touched the wall in 2 minutes, 07.35 seconds, trimming 7.35 seconds off her previous time. Mallory Cawood just dropped out of state in that race by adding 0.86 seconds to her time for 2:08.74. She needs to meet 2:08 flat to qualify for state.
Price also cut 1.28 seconds from her 100 freestyle time to land at a state-qualifying time of 58.14 seconds.
In the 50 freestyle, Sierra Hain beat her old time by 0.87 seconds for a state-qualifying mark of 26.46 seconds.
The Western Slope Conference finals begin at 1 p.m. today at El Pomar Natatorium.