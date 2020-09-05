The Fruita Monument boys and girls cross country teams cruised to wins Friday at the Palisade Invitational at Palisade High School.
Jadyn Heil led the Wildcat girls, who had five runners who all placed in the top 11, finishing in 18 minutes, 7.5 seconds. Grand Junction’s Mandy Moran was second in 19:33, and Fruita’s Ella Unrein was third in 19:39.5 and Palisade’s Lexi Chelle placed fourth in 19:54.
The Wildcats’ McGinley Zastrow won the boys race in 16:06.2 and a second-place finish from Montrose’s Jonas Graff kept Fruita from sweeping the top four spots. Ken Cogley was third, Gannon Seagren was fourth, Oliver Balestieri was fifth and Tyler McDonald was eighth for the Wildcats. Grand Junction’s top finisher was Warin Watson (6th in 17:10.6) and Palisade’s Zenon Reece was ninth 17:50.9.
Central boys win in Utah: The Warriors’ top five runners all placed in the top 10 at the Lloyd’s Lake Classic in Monticello, Utah, to win the team title. Jordan Leblow paced Central with a fourth-place finish, crossing in 16:48.4.
Josh Trujillo was fifth, Tyler Stogsdill was seventh, Jackson Edwards was eighth and Billy Adams was 10th.
Tristian Spence finished fourth in 20:32.2 to lead the Warriors’ girls. Hope Watson was 23rd, Isabella Drysdale finished 26th, Kora Handy was 28 and Anika Flores crossed 29th.