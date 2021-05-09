Saturday’s Mickey Dunn Invitational was more than a gathering of prep track and field teams from across the Western Slope. For many of the athletes, it was a welcome return to a slice of pre-pandemic competition.
The Mickey Dunn Invitational was the first high school track event at Stocker Stadium in nearly two years, with last season scrapped by COVID. Finally, with the vaccine and receding restrictions, not only could the teams finally run against each other; they could also do so with proper attendance and without having to wear masks around each other.
“I just really like how normal this feels compared to the last year and stuff,” said Delta senior Keely Porter, who won the girls discus throw with a toss of 119 feet, 3 inches. “I’m glad I’m a senior this year and not last year so I could get another year of the sport I love. I like seeing everybody out here having fun and competing.”
The Fruita Monument boys and girls teams were especially glad to be back on the track as both won the team title. The boys team scored 183 points, 96 ahead of second-place Central. Delta finished two points behind the Warriors with 85. Grand Junction (77) was fourth, Montrose (64.5) was fifth and Palisade (44) was seventh.
In the girls standings, the Wildcats rolled with a team score of 211.5. Central was second at 92, followed by Palisade (65.5), Delta (61), Montrose (60), Grand Junction (52.5) and Nucla (17.5).
“It’s honestly really nice to be back here,” said Fruita senior Tanner Sawyer, who won the shot put (45-feet) as well as his flight in the 100-meter dash. “I played football and that was a lot of fun, but we had a shortened season. Being able to come out and do this makes things so much better.”
The Fruita boys started the day with a sizeable win in the 4x800 relay, led by McGinley Zastrow and Kien Cogley with Gannon Seagren and Finn Witham also maintaining the pace. Zastrow, Cogley and Seagren were joined by Adan Flores to win the 4x400 relay.
Zastrow, who also won the 800-meter race (2 minutes, 0.65 seconds), was one of many prep seniors grateful for a chance to run in a track event in their final days of school.
“I did a few meets before the season started, so I’m kind of used to racing track again, which is nice,” Zastrow said. “Racing relays is so fun. It’s even more of a team effort than cross country.”
Central’s Tristian Spence won the girls 1,600 (5:15.56) and 800 (2:23.98), with thoughts of her most recent cross-country season serving as one of her inspirations, but not her most significant.
“In cross country, I didn’t do very well,” Spence said. “I kind of got my butt handed to me. It gave me anger and motivation to train throughout the offseason and keep it going. Today was my grandpa’s birthday and he passed away a few weeks ago, so today was about running good for him.”
The Warriors’ junior hadn’t raced in Stocker Stadium since she was a freshman. For others, this was their first time running on the track in a varsity competition.
That was the case for Grand Junction sophomore Miller Jones, who cleared 6 feet to win the high jump.
“It was kind of a bummer,” Jones said of not getting to compete as a freshman. “I wish I could have competed. I didn’t have any (personal records) coming into this year, so this is nice … It feels good for things to be kind of back to normal. It’s super nice to not have to wear a mask all the time when competing.”
Another athlete who saw success in her return to track and field was Taylor Foster. The Montrose junior hasn’t competed in the sport in years, although that wasn’t caused by the pandemic halting sports.
Nonetheless, her return was a victorious one, as she won the 100 dash in 13.29 seconds.
“It’s such a good experience because I haven’t competed in track since eighth grade,” Foster said. “I’m a junior now, so I decided to do it this year.”
In other boys results, Montrose’s Isaac Renfrow won the 110 hurdles (16.34), Central’s Justin Blanton won the 100 (11.39) and 200 dashes (21.96), Grand Junction’s Warin Watson won the 3,200 (10:48.83), Palisade’s Donovan Kemp won the long jump (20-2) and the triple jump (41-3.75), and Central’s Cash Walker won the discus throw (121-2).
The 4x100 relay went to Montrose (Junior Rodriguez, Amaris Mora, Alonzo Leiba, Austin Zimmer) in 45.64 seconds.
In other girls results, Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore won the 100 hurdles (17.29), Fruita’s Elaine Arcand won the 400 (1:00.77) and 200 dashes (27.39), Palisade’s Gabrielle Horton won the 300 hurdles (53.52), Fruita’s Jadyn Heil won the 3,200 (11:33.73), Fruita’s Payton Bailey won the triple jump (31-7.25) and the long jump (16-0.5), and Delta’s Baili Hulet won the high jump (5-1).
The day’s first event, the 800 sprint medley, went to Delta (Raelee McCurdy, Kaelynn Porter, Marcy Schaal, Jessica Dexter). The 4x200 relay featured Palisade and Fruita, with the Bulldogs (Horton, Taylor Mosby, Olivia Langner and Katlyn Snodgrass) coming out on top by 4.54 seconds. The 4x100 relay went to Montrose (Foster, Taygan Rocco, Sarah McGarry, Haven Johnson). The 4x400 relay was won by Fruita (Heil, Ella Unrein, Mackenzie Black, Addison Eyre).