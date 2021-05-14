Two track and field meets at Stocker Stadium this season, two team wins for the Fruita Monument High School boys and girls.
Friday at the Warrior Invitational, the Wildcats boys won three events on their way to 131 points to top the 10-team field. The girls won five events and scored 144 points to best the 12-team field. In the boys team standings, Central finished fourth, Grand Junction fifth and Palisade eight. On the girls side, Central finished fifth, Grand Junction seventh and Palisade ninth.
Central’s Justin Blanton won the 100-meter dash in 10.93 seconds and won the 400 in 48.78 seconds. Also winning two individual events were Grand Junction’s Amelia Moore (100 and 300 hurdles) and Delta’s Keely Porter (discus and shot put).
Girls soccer
Amber Rice was busy in goal for Fruita Monument, making 16 saves in the Wildcats’ 1-1 tie with Durango at Canyon View Park.
Emma Banghart corralled a bouncing ball around the box to score for Fruita Monument (1-0-1, 0-0-1, Southwestern League).
Montrose 7, Central 1: The Indians (1-1, 1-1 SLW) scored three goals in the first half and four in the second to top the Warriors (1-1, 0-1 SWL) who scored their goal in the first half.