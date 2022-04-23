These Wildcats just keep on rolling.
Fruita Monument’s boys lacrosse team beat Durango 11-2 on Friday.
The Wildcats (11-0, 7-0 Mountain League) kept the Demons scoreless through three quarters and won their ninth game by five or more goals.
Fruita led only 2-0 after the first quarter before scoring four goals in the second — including three goals within a 90-second span. Five different players scored in the first half.
Durango (1-8, 1-6 ML) managed only 17 shots.
Jonathan Diedrich and Karter Harmon both led Fruita with three goals. Tony Farber, Kaison Stegelmeier, Drew Summers, Jake Kimbrough and Branson Padgett all had one goal. Harmon, Farber, Mason Compton and Ryder Dabbs all had one assist.
Ross Winters had four saves as goaltender and Bradyn Schwettman had three saves in relief.
Girls Soccer
Palisade 5, Glenwood Springs 4: The Bulldogs (2-8-1, 1-5-1 Western Slope League) earned their first league win of the season, upsetting the Devils (5-6, 3-4 WSL) at Long Family Park.
Sedona Zarnecki led Palisade with three goals. Taylor Balding and Elise Stone each had one.
Palisade is on a two-game winning streak after defeating Coal Ridge 1-0 on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument had one singles player and two doubles teams advance to the semifinals at the Pueblo South Invitational.
With the wind blowing like crazy all day, the Wildcats won six of their seven first round matches — all in straight sets.
In the quarterfinals, No. 1 singles player Abby Deeths lost to Tatum Thurstone of Valor Christian and No. 3 singles player Breckyn Dunn defeated Audriana Sauceda of Pueblo Centennial.
In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Kat Austin and Myla Gumone lost to Lewis-Palmer’s Meadow Humbert and Maddie Thompson. At No. 2 doubles, the duo of Emily Richardson and Abby Hawkins topped Air Academy’s Ashlyn Denny and Madeline Chang. The No. 3 team of Savanna Mattas and Sienna Gechter lost to Valor Christian’s Amelia Wenger and Sienna DeGhetto. Finally, the No. 4 tandem of Keira Wilhelm and Solana Rodriguez defeated Colorado Academy’s Mary Walker and Avery Farmer.
Track and Field
Palisade’s Julio Rodriguez had quite the meet at the Coal Ridge Invitational.
The junior won the 200-meter dash in 24.42 seconds, finished second in the 100 in 11.45 and combined with Gerardo Marquez, Alexander Everett and Kaleb Wells to finish second in both the 4x200 and 4x100 relays. Grand Junction’s Anthony Perry won the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 5 inches.
In the girls meet, Palisade’s Gabrielle Horton finished second in both the 100- and 200 in 12.53 seconds and 26.55 seconds, respectively. Also for the Bulldogs, Ella Yanowich was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump and Adisyn Pinnt was third in the 800.