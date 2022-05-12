Kevin Costanza asked the Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team to close their eyes Wednesday before taking the field in overtime of Fruita Monument’s playoff game against Dakota Ridge at Community Hospital Unity Field.
“We told them to remember back when they were 12 years old sitting out here and watching these games between Grand Junction and Fruita and dreaming about being here and what that feeling would feel like,” said Costanza, the Wildcats’ coach. “They closed their eyes, took a couple deep breaths and they were ready.”
Minutes later, Karter Harmon bounced a shot between the legs of the Dakota Ridge goaltender and into the bottom left corner of the net for a 13-12 playoff victory — the first ever for the Fruita program.
Harmon struggled to put his feelings to words.
“It’s crazy, man,” the junior said. “Me and Mason (Compton) were in the same mindset there. He knew that I was going to cut in and threw me a dime and we’re here.”
Leading up to the monumental moment for Fruita was a whirlwind stronger than any gust.
On paper, Fruita (15-1) outclassed Dakota Ridge by nearly every metric but trailed at halftime.
Often the bully, the Wildcats were the ones being pushed around. The Eagles’ defensive line overwhelmed any Fruita player who came within striking distance of their goal. The Wildcats, the third-highest scoring team in Colorado, had only three goals in the first 21 minutes.
Costanza told his players to clear their mind and reset after Dakota Ridge added two more goals. Fruita scored twice and entered the break with a manageable 6-5 deficit.
“Coach just kept telling us that we’re still in this game and that if we clean up a couple mistakes, we’re in this game,” Harmon said.
The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the third quarter to take the lead. The first two goals came from Jonathan Diedrich at the 9- and 7-minute marks.
His first one came from deep off a Compton assist.
“I had a sluggish first half and I knew the game was not nearly over. I kept telling myself one play at a time, we can’t score five points at once,” Diedrich said. “I saw the defense all on the left side of the field and I was on the right side. When I got the ball, they slid late to me and I had a wide open shot to top right.”
Fruita had a four-goal lead before Dakota Ridge (9-7) mounted a late comeback. The Eagles scored four goals in the final 126 seconds to tie the game at 12-12.
Both defenses then stiffened up, with each goaltender pulling off clutch saves before the winning goal from Harmon.
Tony Farber and Kaison Stegelmeier led the Wildcats with three goals. Diedrich, Compton and Harmon each had two and Branson Padgett scored once. Compton and Stegelmeier had three assists, Harmon had two and Padgett had one. Fruita controlled 50 loose balls in the game, including 16 in the third quarter. Ross Winters had nine saves in goal.
Fruita will visit the reigning 5A champion Mountain Vista in the second round on Saturday.
It’s a tall task, but these Wildcats have each other’s back.
“This team has great chemistry,” Harmon said. “We’re not selfish at all, almost all of our goals are assisted, we’re brothers out here.”
Ralston Valley 17, Grand Junction 5: The Tigers (9-7) fell in an early hole against the Mustangs (10-5) and never recovered.
Ralston Valley led 12-2 at halftime. Grand Junction’s defense shut Ralston down in the third quarter but its offense could never find a groove.
Luke Neville led the Tigers with two goals. Gavin Mottram, Santiago Renteria and Maddox Caster each had one. Edison Dean had two assists and Mottram and Renteria each had one.