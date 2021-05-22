In the first boys lacrosse rendition of the Fruita Monument-Grand Junction rivalry since 2019, not counting a scrimmage between the teams to pass the time during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats rediscovered the thrill of winning big against an arch-rival.
Tony Farber and Kaison Stegelmeier both scored four goals, Jeremy Rice scored twice and had five assists, and Fruita Monument rolled to a 19-2 win over the Tigers at Canyon View Park on Friday evening.
“It feels great (to beat Grand Junction), especially after last year, where we didn’t get to play them at all beside a little scrimmage,” Rice said. “It’s nice to know we’ve still got some heat.”
Rice is one of three seniors for the Wildcats (3-0 Class 4A/5A Mountain League). He’s been one of the Wildcats’ key players this season, and Friday’s dismantling of the Tigers (1-2 Mountain) was no different.
His five-assist performance served as emphasis for Fruita’s philosophy of unselfish play. Fellow senior Carter Stephens, who also scored twice, assisted on three goals.
“I think there’s some things to clean up, but overall, as a team, everyone’s getting a piece of the action,” Rice said. “We’re moving the ball how we want to and starting to come together pretty nicely. … In the past, we’ve had a couple major powerhouses on the team. The team dynamic has changed to everybody getting in, so we’re playing as a team, and that’s nice. Everyone has more fun and the team moves better.”
Farber, a junior, upped his early season goal total to a team-high 13, but even in a performance like Friday’s, in which he scored four goals and assisted on none, he still credits his passing decisions in the buildup for his success.
“I think I’m making some little mistakes, but we’re keeping up pretty good,” Farber said. “We’re not very selfish, so that’s what’s getting us most of the way we play. … I’m just moving the ball and finding the open man. Moving the ball to my teammates is really helping me.”
The Wildcats jumped to a 3-0 lead within the first few minutes of the game and led 7-0 in the second period before Grand Junction got on the board courtesy of Parker Stanfield, who scored both of the Tigers’ goals.
Calvin Nycum scored twice and Karter Harmon, Drew Summers, Mason Compton, Jonathan Dietrich, and Branson Padgett all found the back of the net for Fruita.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sophomore goalie Kylynn Tyrner had four saves and helped Fruita secure a shutout, and Maryn Brown scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to a 10-0 victory over Montrose at Fruita 8/9 School.
Kaylee Roehm scored twice and had an assist, Kendall Roehm scored two goals, Jaya Case scored and assisted on a goal, and Aleah Danner and Lilley Price also scored.
Danner won five of her seven draws and Case won all three of hers. As a team, Fruita (2-0 Mountain West) won 37 ground balls against the Indians (0-4 Mountain West).