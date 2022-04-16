Fruita Monument High School's boys lacrosse team dominated Grand Junction 17-6 in a showdown of the Mountain League's two best teams at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) dominated every facet of the game. They won 19 faceoffs to the Tigers' three and ended the opening quarter with a 3-0 lead.
Grand Junction (6-2, 3-1) appeared to be nearing a comeback late in the first half.
Freshman Edison Dean scored with three minutes, 26 seconds until halftime. Jack Mottram then made it a 4-2 game 23 seconds later.
That's when Fruita shifted into overdrive.
The Wildcats scored three goals in the final two minutes, 41 seconds of the half and kept the Tigers from scoring.
Tony Farber led the Wildcats with six goals on eight shots and added one assist. Mason Compton scored four goals and three assists, Branson Padgett had three goals and one assist and Ethan Schmalz had two goals. Karter Harmon had one goal and three assists and Jonathan Diedrich scored once and had two assists.
Drew Summers had two assists and Kaison Stegelmeier had one.
For Grand Junction, Santiago Renteria scored three goals and had one assist. Dean scored twice, and Mottram only scored once and had two assists.
Baseball
After losing seven of its past eight games, Grand Junction finally got back to winning with a 12-10 victory at Montrose.
Trailing 10-9 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers’ Noah Martinez led off with a single. Jase Satterfield reached on an error with pinch runner Lincoln Forkner advancing to third on the play. Shay Snyder hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game 10-10. Kaden Manchester singled to left to put runners on first and second with one out. Landon Scarbrough’s RBI single to center scored Satterfield and Manchester, who moved to third on the base hit, scored on a wild pitch to make it 12-10.
Brock Hale, who relieved starter Brett Woytek with one out in the sixth, retired the Indians (10-5, 1-1 Southwestern League) in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Grand Junction (5-10, 2-2) hit three home runs in the win — two-run shots by Martinez and Will Applegate and a solo home run by Scarbrough. Of the 27 combined hits in the game, 14 were for extra bases.
Fruita Monument 21, Central 11: The Wildcats swept the season series with the Warriors by scoring 19 runs in the first two innings.
Dylan Noah had a three-run triple, Peyton Nessler hit a two-run double and Jack Dere and Joel Lively both had RBI triples in an 11-run first inning for Fruita (9-6, 2-0 SWL).
The Wildcats’ scoring onslaught continued in the second inning with eight different players collecting an RBI.
The Warriors (6-8, 0-2) battle back by scoring five runs in the third and six in the fourth, but the early hole was too deep to climb out of.
Girl’s Lacrosse
Grand Junction 7, Durango 6: The Tigers (4-6, 3-0 Mountain West League) won their third game by a single goal this season.
The win over the Demons (3-3, 1-2 MWL) is the Tigers’ fourth in five games and pads their lead at the top of the league standings.
Girl’s Tennis
Grand Junction swept Northglenn 7-0.
No. 1 singles Emma Aubert won 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 singles Emma Thompson won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 singles Natalie Hanks won 6-0, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Harper King/Ellie DeHerrera won 6-1, 6-3, then the No. 2 doubles duo of Abby Kearl/Juliette Berry won 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 tandem Lily Echanova/Madison Sites won 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 4 duo Lanie Dougherty/Sarah Gaumer won 6-2, 6-2.
After losing the first six duals of the season, the Tigers have won four of their last five.
Girls Soccer
Montrose 3, Central 1: Central (5-4, 1-4 Southwestern League) lost a home game to Montrose (6-2, 1-2 SWL). The Warriors have lost two consecutive SWL games.