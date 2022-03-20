The Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team needed a spark if it was going to pull away from Chaparral on Saturday at Canyon View Park.
The Wildcats received one in the third quarter to pull off a 9-6 win. But it was unfortunate how it came about.
Early in the second half, Fruita’s Mason Compton went down after being hit. He was on the ground for more than 30 minutes as paramedics were called and carried him off the field on a stretcher.
From that point on, the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 Mountain League) dedicated the game to the talented sophomore with a huge heart.
“I think that lit a fire under all of our team to go out there and finish the job for Mason,” said coach Kevin Costanza. “Mason is a phenomenal kid. He’s an absolute team player, does whatever is asked of him and goes out of his way to go the extra mile to help his teammates. I couldn’t be more proud of him as a player and a person. It makes me really sad and I hope that he’s going to be all right.”
Costanza knew his team had a tough game ahead. Chaparral (0-2) plays in the same league as Class 5A stalwarts such as Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian.
The two teams traded blows often in the first half but rarely swapped goals. Fruita held a 3-1 lead at halftime, with one of those goals by Compton.
After the injury, Fruita quickly scored two goals within seconds of each other, although one was waved off because of an illegal stick.
But the flame never fizzled for Fruita and it continued to pull away. Tony Farber scored three goals on only four shots, including two in the second half. He has nine goals this season.
“I’ll take my shot when I see an open space or I see the back of my defender’s head, I’m gone. Whenever I see them slip up, that’s when I take my opportunity,” Farber said “We have a lot of things to clean up. But we kept playing as a team and that’s what it takes to be successful.”
In the fourth quarter, there was another long pause in play.
Tyler Draper was hit by two Wolverine players and fell to the ground, sparking a brief kerfuffle between the teams. Farber and a Chaparral player were ejected and penalties were handed out to both teams with Fruita up 8-4.
After a brief comeback attempt by Chaparral, Kaison Stegelmeier iced the game when he showed off his breakaway speed to wrap around defenders and fire a deep shot into the goal.
After the game, the team ended its huddle with a thunderous “For Mason!” cry. There was no immediate update on Compton’s status.
“That was a heckuva tough game. Chaparral is playing tough competition every week so we knew we needed to match that,” Costanza said.
“They gave us a blow, we gave one back and we kept fighting for the entire game. … We practice at 100 miles per hour, so we’re ready to go fast and strong every game.”