Jeremy Rice assisted on six goals and scored three himself, and Tony Farber scored four goals with two assists as the Fruita Monument High School boys lacrosse team beat Durango 17-5 at Canyon View Park on Saturday to clinch its first-ever 4A/5A Mountain League title.
Kaison Stegelmeier, Mason Compton and Jacob Morse each added two goals for the Wildcats (9-1). Senior Carter Stephens had three assists. Calvin Nycum notched a goal and an assist. Karter Harmon, Drew Summers and Jonathan Dietrich also scored.
Montrose 10, Grand Junction 7: Parker Stanfield scored four goals and Chase Vandenhofven added two, but the Tigers’ season came to an end at 3-7 in the Mountain League with the loss at Canyon View Park. Montrose ended the regular season 2-7 in the Mountain League.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grand Junction continued its unbeaten roll with a 14-7 win at Telluride.
The Tigers (9-0, 8-0 4A Mountain West League), who have already clinched a league title, got five goals from Bridget Bankert and four goals and an assist from Rilee Powless.
Myka Neville scored two goals with two assists, Maya DeGeorge scored twice with an assist, Amelia Knaysi scored twice and Zenobia Byerly found the back of the net, as well.
Holy Family 16, Fruita Monument 3: The Wildcats (3-6) weren’t sure if they would play an official game, as the officiating crew’s assignment was canceled. However, after an official arrived, the game finally began at 5:40 p.m. in Broomfield.
For Fruita, Addie Stehman, Cloie Carmosino and Abie Buniger scored and Kylynn Tanner made nine saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Central’s season came to a close with a 3-0 loss to Durango at Long Family Park. The Warriors finished 1-8 (0-7 Southwestern League) and the Demons won the SWL at 9-0-1 (7-0-1).