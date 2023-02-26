AURORA — For almost a quarter and a half Saturday afternoon, the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team went blow for blow with one of the state’s best teams in Smoky Hill.
The No. 12 Wildcats trailed 22-16 after one quarter and were within two points in the second quarter before the fouls piled up and the No. 4 Buffaloes showcased their superior athleticism, leading to a runaway 77-59 defeat for Fruita.
Both Daniel Thomason and Ian Summers had three fouls in the first half, the result of Smoky Hill’s two 6-foot-8 post players and stable of slashing guards. From there, the Buffaloes had a 21-2 run to blow the game open.
“(Thomason) picked his third with like five minutes to go in the second and that’s a big difference for us,” Fruita Monument coach Jake Higuera said. “The other guys did what they could, but I can’t take a single thing away from (Smoky Hill). That team is for real and we still have some growing to do to learn off of that thing. Our guys battled and what can you do? We were just a little bit overmatched.”
Smoky Hill (20-5) finished third in the Class 6A Centennial League and still secured the fourth seed in the 6A playoffs, a testament to the talent of their league. Rickey Mitchell Jr., who is second in the classification with 24.2 points per game, led the Buffaloes with 22 points. The senior, who has an offer from Metro State, plus interest from Colorado and Northern Colorado, knocked down a 3-pointer and threw down two of Smoky Hills seven dunks.
Higuera said the Buffaloes’ size, speed, and athleticism, plus their full-court defensive pressure, was a little too much to handle.
“It got to a point where you knew where we were at and what those guys were doing out there and you just had to sit back,” the coach said. “If I had some popcorn, man, I would’ve really enjoyed that thing. What can you do? I love my guys. I love how hard they played and love being their coach.”
Higuera added that more games against high-end Front Range competition, both during the season and in the summer, will help develop a young core for the Wildcats (22-3) that will mostly return next season.
Thomason and Austin Reed, both juniors, paced the Wildcats with 14 points apiece. Freshmen Jhett Wells finished with nine points that included two 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“We wanted to make a push,” Higuera said. “Either Sweet 16 — or Elite Eight would’ve been really nice. The more that these guys see, the more they can be ready for this.
“A lot of these guys are first-time varsity guys. For them to make this push, they gave everything they had and every bit of that is going to be good for these guys in the future.”
The core of the Wildcats might have been underclassmen, but Higuera said the heart was the senior class. The coach was bought to tears when describing the work of his oldest players.
“They’re great dudes,” the coach said. “They’re leaders for these young guys and I got to see it. The leadership that Ian Summers brought, the toughness that Logan Cardoza brought. You know, Luke Rollins, he was cut as a sophomore and just battled for the last two years to be part of this thing. He was a guy who sat on the bench a lot of the time but chose to be there with his teammates all year long. We’re going to miss these guys tremendously. What they did for these guys, teaching them how to be tough and how to fight for each other, hopefully these young guys will see that and carry on their legacy.”