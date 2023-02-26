AURORA — For almost a quarter and a half Saturday afternoon, the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team went blow for blow with one of the state’s best teams in Smoky Hill.

The No. 12 Wildcats trailed 22-16 after one quarter and were within two points in the second quarter before the fouls piled up and the No. 4 Buffaloes showcased their superior athleticism, leading to a runaway 77-59 defeat for Fruita.