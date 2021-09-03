Jake Higuera had “retired” from coaching basketball, and he and his wife had even moved to Florida.
Just as they were discussing whether to return to Colorado, he got a phone call that made the decision for them.
The former De Beque boys coach, who led the Dragons to the 2019 Class 1A state title with a perfect 25-0 record and a state runner-up finish last season, has been hired to coach the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team.
“We came out (to Orlando) and decided not long ago, a couple of days before I got a call from Fruita, that we wanted to go back and be with family,” Higuera said Thursday. “We’re out here kind of on a long vacation. I started working with some buddies at a roofing company and was planning to take some years off (coaching). I put up on Facebook that I was retiring. I guess I spoke too soon on that.”
Higuera and his wife moved to Orlando in May and were in the process of buying a home. One deal fell though, and his wife saw that as an omen that they were meant to return to Colorado, where they’ll soon start another house search.
Yes, it’s a big jump from Class 1A to Class 5A, but Higuera is eager for the challenge.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get a call like this again. It’s kind of a big deal,” he said. “I’m trying to get my mind around it, move forward and thinking about a staff and the things we want to do and what the heck I’m going to do with all those kids in the gym. I haven’t had that ever.”
The sheer numbers will be his first adjustment. De Beque had a roster of nine last season, with no sub-varsity program. When he was the girls coach at Grand Valley, he had just enough players to field a varsity and six-player JV team. Fruita Athletic Director Denny Squibb and girls coach Michael Wells told Higuera he might have to cut dozens of players to get down to varsity, junior varsity and freshman rosters.
“In the (interview) they asked ‘What do you do if a kid turns it over and you bring him to the bench? What do you say to him?’ I said I don’t know, I’d have to figure that out because I usually just told them when they were on the court to stop throwing it to the other team, because that’s all we could do (with so few players),” he said.
Squibb said he’s confident Higuera will quickly adjust to a bigger roster and isn’t concerned about him moving from the smallest to the largest classification in the state — and at the largest high school in District 51.
“Some people have said, ‘That’s a big jump for him,’ but you’ve got to start somewhere,” said Squibb, whose coaching career started at a school with 100 students. “He’s got a good track record. It doesn’t matter the size of the schools, there’s still five guys on that court.”
When Ryan Hayden resigned last month, Squibb anticipated a difficult task to hire a coach with no teaching positions available. He narrowed a list to six candidates, most of whom did not need a teaching job, and the search committee interviewed two finalists.
“It wasn’t easy, but it started to fall in place,” Squibb said. “It was so late and you knew you had to focus on somebody who didn’t need a job here. … When the committee went through names, two names came up and we interviewed both. At that point, I felt really confident we were going to be in good hands.”
Once he meets the players and can run some open gym sessions, Higuera will start to tinker with the Xs and Os, but he plans to install the same up-tempo system that brought De Beque so much success.
“I didn’t get to see (the Wildcats) the past couple years, but we hope to pick up the pace and get some shots up and focus on playing really good fundamental defense,” he said. “I’ll have to see the guys and see what we’re capable of, but to have so many options to choose from, it’s going to be nice to kind of plug in what we need to do.
“We want to play a fast game and get up and down the floor and put some points on the board and have fun playing this game, make it a thing where we’re competing and trying to win, but also don’t take the focus off it’s a game and we’re playing.”