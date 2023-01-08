The Fruita Monument and Central wrestling teams showed Saturday why they are ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats cruised to the title at the 13th annual Colfax Smackdown at Denver East High School, scoring 117.5 points with six champions.
The eighth-ranked Warriors had nine champions at the Leo Rex Invitational at Littleton High School and ran away with the team crown with 186 points.
Champions for Fruita were Tyler Archuleta (132), Will Stewart (138), Bryce Nixon (150), Dylan Chelewski (No. 1 at 157), Trent Target (165) and True Tobiasson (175). Archuleta and Chelewski won both their semifinal and championship matches with pins. Orin Mease (144) and Tatum Williams (215) both finished second and Rylin Braaten (285) finished fourth.
Central’s Elijah Hernandez, ranked fifth at 106, won all three of his round-robin matches by pin to win the title. J.P. Espinoza 113) had three pins and a decision on his way to the crown. William Dean (126) pinned all four of his opponents and Nick Matthews (144) had three pins and two decisions.
Dagan Harris (150), Devin Hickey (165) and Zach Knowles (285) pinned all three of their round-robin opponents, Jaysten Sanchez (175) had two pins and Amtorres Vargas (157) recorded five pins to claim the title. Hassin Maynes (132 No. 4), Jordyn Willie (138) and Tyler Ziek (190 No. 8) all finished second.
Palisade’s Keyton Young had the best finish for a District 51 wrestler at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. The senior finished third at 132 with a 4-1 decision over Juab, Utah’s Cooper Blacklett. The Bulldogs’ Teagan Young (106) finished seventh and Tyrus DeSpain (126) was eighth.
Grand Junction had two wrestlers make the podium — Murphy Harris (120) finished sixth and Dominic Jones (165) was eighth.
Meeker, ranked first in 2A, had three wrestlers finish second: Connor Blunt (157), Judd Harvey (215) and Tanner Musser (285). North Fork had three wrestlers make the podium, with boy Ace Connolley (150) and Sam Ware (285) finishing sixth, and Charlie Miller (138) placing eighth.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix had eight finishers and two champions, and won the team title at the girls’ Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.
The Phoenix’s title winners were Mollie Dare who won the 130 bracket after pinning Juab, Utah’s Samantha Reynolds in 3 minutes, 2 seconds. Apollonia Middleton won the 135 bracket when she pinned teammate Violet Gray in 1 minute, 15 seconds.
Jacy Stewart finished second at 115 as did Kenya Contreras at 145. Adalee McNeil finished second at 170.
Other finishers were Marissa Martinez-Quezada (fourth at 100), Ayana Moncoda (fourth at 110), Ada Bean (sixth at 135), Laurel Hughes (fourth at 135), Claris McCoy (sixth at 145), Shylee Tuzon (third at 155) and Laylah Casto (third at 190).
The Phoenix scored 231 points, which was well above Juab’s 213.
North Fork had three finishers in Velma Bailey (third at 105), Ella Jensen (sixth at 125) and Kacey Walck (second at 140).Girls Basketball
Fruita Monument 47, Chatfield 42: The Wildcats (8-2) overcame a slow first half to beat the Chargers (7-5).
Fruita was held to only 16 points in the first half and trailed 37-31 entering the final quarter. But their brand of tight defense held the Chargers to only five points in the final quarter.
Liv Campbell scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats. Trinity Hafey was second on the team in scoring with seven points. The Wildcats also benefited from 10 missed free throws from Chatfield.
Centaurus 43, Central 39: The Warriors (6-5) trailed 14-11 in the first quarter before being shut out in the second. Trailing 27-11, Central held Centaurus (9-0) to only 16 second-half points but couldn’t finish the comeback.
Centaurus had eight players score to Central’s five. Liana Bryant led Central with 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers.
Palisade 33, Rifle 31 (OT): The Bulldogs (4-8) won a low-scoring and tense game against the Bears (5-6) in front of a home crowd.
Girls Swimming
Grand Junction finished third of seven schools at the Montrose January Invite on Saturday.
Glenwood Springs won the event. Montrose placed fourth and Delta placed seventh.
The Tigers’ 400-meter freestyle relay team of Whitney Stortz, Emily Hardin, McKinley Baum and Mallory Cawood finished first in 4 minutes, 11.09 seconds. That was 2.80 seconds better than their top time.
The 200 medley relay team of Dorr, Stortz, Kylee Mull and Abby Price also won in 2:4.21. That is 6.47 seconds faster than their entry time.
Stortz won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, shaving 0.97 seconds off of her top time in the latter.
Leah Talbot, Lily Kite, McKinley Baum, Hardin, Dorr Mull, Price and Cawood all posted top 10 individual times, as well.