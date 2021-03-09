A high school basketball season unlike any other has reached the state playoffs, with three local teams receiving home games in tonight’s opening round.
The Fruita Monument girls, who won their fifth Southwestern League title in the past six years, received the No. 15 seed in Class 5A and host No. 18 Ponderosa (7-5) at 5:30 tonight.
The Wildcats (10-3) lost only one SWL game, to Central, but dropped a home-and-home series to Delta, the fifth seed in Class 3A. Should Fruita win tonight, the Sweet 16 matchup will be a tough one, likely facing second-seeded Regis Jesuit (11-1), which plays Eaglecrest (7-7) in the first round.
Central (11-3) plays Lewis-Palmer (6-7) at 5 tonight at home in the Class 4A girls tournament, and a victory would likely send the Warriors on the road to play The Classical Academy, the No. 8 seed, unless Berthoud, seeded 25th, can pull off an upset.
Palisade (10-4) is the No. 28 seed and travels to No. 5 Falcon (13-1) at 7 tonight. That winner faces either No. 12 Mead or No. 21 Coronado.
The other game in town tonight is at Caprock Academy, where the No. 10 Eagles (11-3) play No. 23 Fleming (7-5). Caprock is looking to snap a two-game losing streak that ended its regular season. The third-seeded De Beque boys (13-1) received a first-round bye.
The Class 5A and 4A state tournaments have a bracket of 32, with Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A tournaments having a field of 24, with the top eight teams receiving byes to the Sweet 16.
The Palisade boys (10-4) are seeded No. 17 and play at No. 16 Aurora Central (10-3) at 7 tonight in the Class 4A tournament. No. 21 Grand Junction (9-5) plays at No. 12 Holy Family (9-5) at 6 tonight.
Montrose (14-0) received the No. 3 seed in Class 4A and hosts No. 30 Palmer Ridge (6-7) at 6 p.m.
Coal Ridge (11-3) is the No. 13 seed in the boys Class 3A tournament, playing host to Buena Vista (8-3). Aspen (12-1) received the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye.
In the Class 3A girls tournament, Delta (12-2) has a bye into the Sweet 16 and could face a Western Slope League opponent — No. 12 Moffat County (9-3) hosts No. 21 Manitou Springs (6-3), with that winner traveling to Delta on Thursday. The Panthers defeated Moffat County 58-41 earlier this season.
Grand Valley’s girls (8-6) are seeded 24th and play at No. 9 Pagosa Springs (10-3). Coal Ridge (11-3) is No. 15 and got a first-round home game against Ellicott (9-4).
Five Western Slope teams are in the Class 2A girls tournament, with No. 2 Cedaredge (13-1) and No. 6 Paonia (12-2) receiving byes into the Sweet 16. Cedaredge awaits the winner of No. 18 Plateau Valley (6-8), which plays at No. 15 Del Norte (9-5).
Olathe (9-5) is the No. 14 seed and is home tonight against No. 19 Sargent (8-6). Hotchkiss (8-6) is the No. 17 seed and is at No. 16 Lotus School for Excellence (13-0) in Aurora.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted CHSAA officials to pare down the number of teams reaching the postseason and condense the playoffs to two weeks.
The Sweet 16 games in all classifications are Thursday and the Great 8 games are all Saturday at home sites. Final Four games, also played at home sites this year, are March 16, with the championship games in all classifications played March 19 and 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.