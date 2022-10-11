Win two and you're in.
That's the task ahead for the Fruita Monument, Central and Palisade high school softball teams in the Class 5A and 4A regional tournaments this weekend.
Win two and you're in.
That's the task ahead for the Fruita Monument, Central and Palisade high school softball teams in the Class 5A and 4A regional tournaments this weekend.
The Wildcats, who won the Southwestern League title, received the No. 19 seed in the 32-team playoff field, split into eight four-team regions, and play No. 14 Cherokee Trail in the opening round of the Region 5 tournament. Valor Christian, the No. 3 overall seed, is hosting the regional and faces Mountain Range.
Central is seeded No. 13 and plays No. 20 Legacy in the Region 4 tournament, hosted by No. 4 Legend. Bear Creek rounds out that regional field.
Fruita Monument coach Adam Diaz said after the Wildcats' win over Central last week that both SWL teams have a shot to advance, even though they'll be on the road.
“We hung with Columbine, we hung with Chatfield, we played some damn good teams early in the season and we're just getting better,” Diaz said. “I think we're peaking just right.
“We're going to represent well. We've got a strong program, they've got a strong program over there (at Central), and neither team is satisfied with this. We won't lose that hunger and we'll definitely go down there and represent.”
Palisade just missed the chance to host a regional, receiving the No. 9 seed. The Bulldogs play No. 24 Mesa Ridge in Region 2, with Pueblo South getting the chance to host as the No. 8 seed, playing Greeley West in the first round.
Rifle also made the Class 4A field, seeded 18th and playing No. 15 Pueblo County in the Region 8 tournament, hosted by second-seeded Holy Family. Falcon is the No. 31 seed in the tournament.
Winners of the first-round games, tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, play for the No. 1 regional seed at 12:15 p.m. The loser of that game drops into the second-qualifier game at 2:30 p.m. The losers of the first-round games play one another at 12:15 p.m., with the winner reaching the second-qualifier game.
Host teams in Class 4A and 5A have the option to play either the entire tournament on Saturday, using two fields, or use one field and play Friday and Saturday.
The Class 3A tournaments are single-elimination, with Meeker seeded No. 21 and facing No. 12 Thomas Jefferson in Region 4, hosted by Lamar, which plays Gunnison.
Cedaredge is the No. 31 seed and plays No. 2 Brush in Region 5. Lyons and Montezuma-Cortez are the other teams in that field. Delta is seeded 10th and plays Platte Valley in Region 6. Host Sterling is the No. 7 team, facing No. 26 Adams City.
The state tournaments for all three classifications are Oct. 21-22 at Aurora Sports Park.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:07 AM
Sunset: 06:42:30 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM
Sunset: 06:40:59 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:21:07 AM
Sunset: 06:39:29 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:07 AM
Sunset: 06:38 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:23:07 AM
Sunset: 06:36:32 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:08 AM
Sunset: 06:35:04 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:25:09 AM
Sunset: 06:33:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.