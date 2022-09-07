Fruita Monument’s Kaison Stegelemeier breaks a tackle during the Wildcats’ 30-14 win over Montrose last week. Stegelmeier ran for 118 yards in the win, which helped Fruita Monument jump four spots to No. 6 in the CHSAA Class 4A poll, which was released Tuesday.
Last week, Fruita Monument earned its first win over Montrose in five years, and the Wildcats’ victory was rewarded with a jump in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Class 4A Football rankings.
The Wildcats (2-0) rose four spots to No. 6 in the state rankings and received one first-place vote. Fruita faces Skyline this at 7 p.m. on Friday in Longmont for its first road game of the season.
Fruita Monument was far from the only local team to pop up in the weekly rankings.
CLass 4A
Grand Junction (1-1) received four votes, the 17th-most in the class. The Tigers were off last week and host Central at 7 p.m. on Friday at Stocker Stadium.
Speaking of the Warriors (1-1), they received two votes after beating Palisade 20-15 last week.
Montrose (0-2) tumbled from fifth to the “others receiving votes” category after its loss to Fruita. The Red Hawks still received 25 votes and visit Erie (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Class 3A
Palisade (0-2) received seven votes this week, tied for the 16th-most in the class, after losing to Central. The Bulldogs host Delta at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Stocker Stadium.
Class 2A
Delta (2-0) is ranked No. 2 in the class and received four first-place votes. The Panthers won via an Eagle Valley forfeit last week.
Rifle (1-0) tied for the 12th-most votes with 24. The Bears opened their season last week with a 33-26 win over Montezuma-Cortez. They host Glenwood Springs (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Grand Valley (2-0) received seven votes, tied for 17th-most, after beating Cedaredge last week. The Cardinals play North Fork at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.
Class 1A
Meeker dropped two spots to No. 9 after a 42-14 loss to Limon last week. The Cowboys (1-1) host Aspen at 7 p.m. on Friday.
North Fork (0-1) is ranked No. 10 after having last week off.
Cedaredge (1-1) received one vote after the one-point loss to Grand Valley. The Bruins play at Del Norte (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.