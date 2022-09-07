stegelmeir2.jpg
Buy Now

Fruita Monument’s Kaison Stegelemeier breaks a tackle during the Wildcats’ 30-14 win over Montrose last week. Stegelmeier ran for 118 yards in the win, which helped Fruita Monument jump four spots to No. 6 in the CHSAA Class 4A poll, which was released Tuesday.

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

 Scott Crabtree

Last week, Fruita Monument earned its first win over Montrose in five years, and the Wildcats’ victory was rewarded with a jump in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Class 4A Football rankings.

The Wildcats (2-0) rose four spots to No. 6 in the state rankings and received one first-place vote. Fruita faces Skyline this at 7 p.m. on Friday in Longmont for its first road game of the season.