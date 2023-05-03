A lost lead is just what the Fruita Monument High School baseball team needed.
The Wildcats surrendered a 5-0 lead to Grand Junction on Tuesday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Field, then came back and beat their cross-town rivals 11-7.
The game gives Fruita (16-2, 5-0 Southwestern League) a taste of what’s around the corner in the playoffs.
“This can only help us,” coach Casey Sullivan said. “Having more competitive ball games towards the end of the season is absolutely imperative because in the playoffs, those teams are real. To get through the first round of the playoffs, you have to be really good twice or else you’re eliminated. So having a tough ballgame like this will do a lot of good for us.”
This was the Wildcats’ closest win in over a month.
Fruita got off to the kind of start one would expect from one of the top teams in Class 5A.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the opening frame and four of their first five batters reached base safely. Parker Noah, who hit a leadoff double, was brought home by Lucas Weaver to open the scoring.
Each member of the Wildcat lineup had a plate appearance in the first inning and Weaver, arguably the best pitcher this side of the Rocky Mountains, retired the Tigers in five batters in the second.
But the Tigers came roaring back in the second down five.
Landon Scarbrough doubled to center field to score Jase Satterfield and bring Zyler Fazzi to second base. Scarbrough finished 4 for 4 in the game. On the next at-bat, Colton Romero scored both of his teammates with a triple to left field.
Cameron Ochoa had been rocked on the mound in the first two innings, returned the favor by sending an 0-1 fastball over the left field fence, nearly hitting the foul pole, for a solo home run.
Two at-bats later, with Ben Coleman on first, Jase Satterfield also hit a home run over the left field fence — this time with a little more breathing room.
“Junction’s hitters are solid, those dudes are good hitters,” Sullivan said. “They were hitting the fastball tonight. Usually, Lucas gets away with gassing guys up. He had that rough inning but he was able to come back and throw those secondary pitches more effectively and keep them off balance.”
Fruita took a 7-6 advantage in the fifth and, in the sixth, needed to break the game open.
Keenan Oxford rose to the occasion.
With the bases loaded, the junior launched a 2-2 pitch to the warning track to take a 10-6 lead.
“I was balanced and waiting for something around the outside half of the plate and it was middle and away, so I pulled it,” Oxford said.
The Tigers (13-7, 3-1 SWL) went through three pitchers on Tuesday. Ochoa tossed the first four innings, allowing eight hits, five earned runs, walking three and striking out five. Andrew Henderson and Ben Coleman shared time on the mound in the final three frames, combining for one strikeout, six hits, two walks and six earned runs.
The Tigers had 12 hits. Ochoa was the only other Tiger to have multiple hits, going 3 for 4.
For Fruita, Oxford and Smolinski each collected three hits. Weaver and Carter Hines had two, and the team had 14 total.
Weaver allowed 10 hits (a season-high), six runs (three earned) one walk and struck out eight in five innings. Tyler Thurber finished the game.
The two teams rematch on Friday.
“I think this gives us a lot of positivity for us to move forward. I think when they were up for an inning, it gave us a wake-up call to not take everything for granted,” Oxford said. “I think we could have kept going harder but I think we let up when we got up 5-0, then they started scoring. I think we could have worked a little harder to keep the lead.”
