The Fruita Monument girls’ basketball team leaned on its defense and staved off a comeback to beat Glenwood Springs 45-31 in front of a home crowd on Thursday.

The Wildcats almost saw a double-digit lead evaporate entirely, but a textbook defensive performance in the first half cushioned the blow of the fiery Demons. The Wildcats led by as much as 21-2 and led 25-8 at halftime.