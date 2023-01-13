The Fruita Monument girls’ basketball team leaned on its defense and staved off a comeback to beat Glenwood Springs 45-31 in front of a home crowd on Thursday.
The Wildcats almost saw a double-digit lead evaporate entirely, but a textbook defensive performance in the first half cushioned the blow of the fiery Demons. The Wildcats led by as much as 21-2 and led 25-8 at halftime.
“We came out wanting to play defense and had them at 2 points in the first 14 minutes. But then we gave up six points on three straight possessions,” coach Jeff Johnson said. “I told the girls it’s zero-zero and they’re going to come out and give us all they got. That third quarter happened and the ladies said enough is enough and slowly took the game back.”
Glenwood was using a press defense that double-teamed whoever had the ball and the Wildcats (9-2) were rushing their offense, Johnson said. That pressure affected the Wildcats’ offense. They scored only eight points in the third quarter and made just one basket.
“I think it was when they packed it in (clogged the passing lanes). We didn’t do enough to slow down the offense,” Johnson said. “We gotta be able to handle that pressure.”
Johnson said the girls did a good job adapting to that pressure and, after attempting four free throws in the first half, went six for eight from the free-throw line in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Glenwood (7-5) scored 15 points in the quarter. In the fourth, the Demons whittled down the deficit to 34-29. But Fruita went on an 11-2 run to close out the game.
“I really liked our top and press and zone at the end. Trinity Hafey, she has long active hands. I can’t wait to break down the film and see how many deflections she had,” Johnson said.
Addison Eyre led the team with 17 points and was seven for eight on free throws. Liv Campbell added eight points and Hafey had seven.
Boys Basketball
Will Applegate scored 14 points, Zahir Fuller and Maddox Dobinski each scored nine, and Grand Junction throttled Grand Valley 65-32 on the road on Thursday night.
The Tigers (6-5) dominated the first half on both sides of the ball. They outscored the Cardinals 29-11 on the strength of a balanced attack. Nine different players scored in the first half for the Tigers and Fuller, Jase Satterfield and Declan Lake each hit a 3-pointer.
The Cardinals (2-4) scored 11 in the third but couldn’t slow the Tigers down in the second half.
Applegate was four of seven on free throws, Dobinski was five of six and Fuller sunk three 3-pointers. Brett Woytek also added eight points. Eleven different players scored for Grand Junction.
Porter Ostermiller scored nine points for Grand Valley and Andrew Horner, who hit a pair of 3s, scored eight.
Fruita Monument 67, Glenwood Springs 46: The Demons (6-6) made it close, but the Wildcats (11-1) and their high-scoring offense eventually pulled away for a win.
Fruita led 32-25 at halftime and 42-37 entering the final quarter. Twelve of Fruita’s 25 points in the fourth came from the free-throw line.
Max Orchard led the way with 18 points and hit all five of his free throws. Jhett Wells and Daniel Thomason each had 12 points, and Carter Hines scored 11.