Fruita Monument quarterback Corben Rowell scans the Montrose defense as he waits for the snap Thursday night at Stocker Stadium in the Wildcats' 30-14 victory. Rowell ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Fruita Monument’s Noah Heine recovers a fumble on a kickoff on Thursday night during the Wildcats’ 30-14 victory over Montrose. The fumble recovery led to a touchdown and a 14-0 for Fruita lead in the second quarter.
All week, Cameron Ross, the Fruita Monument football staff and the team leaders stressed that Thursday’s game against Montrose was just a regular game that was no different than the rest.
But after their 30-14 over the Red Hawks, the Wildcats were a little more animated than last week’s win over Central. They whooped and hollered a little more, and their post-huddle break phrase of “Family!” bellowed through Stocker Stadium.
The first thing Ross did was take a photo of the scoreboard.
“We didn’t try to blow this game up too big. It’s just another game in a line of games, we didn’t want to put too much pressure on our guys,” Ross said. “Montrose has had our number for many, many years. We wanted our guys to go out and execute and get after them, but we didn’t want to blow it up as too big of a game.”
Fruita needed to learn from its past mistakes in order to beat Montrose for the first time since 2017. Last season, Fruita led 22-13 at halftime before Montrose, which lost in the Class 4A semifinals, surged in the second half to win.
To win this time around, Fruita (2-0) stuck to its three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust game plan and took whatever Montrose gave them.
Fruita opened the game with a 17-play drive that took nine-and-a-half minutes and began on their own 21-yard line. But, the series ended on the Montrose 4 when quarterback Corben Rowell failed to connect with his receiver in the flat.
“We got denied there but it ate up a lot of time that they could have had with the ball,” Ross said. “To me, it’s demoralizing as a coach when someone does it to us. So I know it can be demoralizing to the other side because you don’t get the ball, you don’t get points on the board. Sometimes it doesn’t end in points but it does end in a victory.”
Montrose (0-2) wasn’t able to capitalize and seize the momentum.
After allowing two first downs in four plays, the Fruita defense tightened up and stuffed Dmarian Lopez, a lineman who plays a Refrigerator Perry-like role on offense, at the Montrose 34.
Kaison Stegelemeir was able to turn the corner two plays later and gain 27 yards. Two plays later, Rowell punched scored on a quarterback sneak from the 3. Rowell finished with 22 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
A palpable momentum shift came on the ensuing kickoff.
Nic Huskey’s kick bounced right off the chest of Aiden Grijalva and toward a crowd of Wildcats. Noah Heine fell on the ball and gave Fruita possession at the Montrose 21.
Two plays later, Rowell rolled right and hit Wyatt Sharpe with a 13-yard pass. Sharpe later powered his way for a 6-yard score and a 14-0 lead that, based on Montrose’s resume as a 4A powerhouse, seemed improbable.
Afterward, coaches could be heard yelling to the players, “No score is enough against this team!”
The Wildcats were ready for battle.
“I think this is a really big step for us in our season. Montrose is still a really good team, they’re going to be great this year,” Rowell said. “But this is a big step for us to show where we are at the state level.”
The Wildcats ran for 310 yards with Stegelmeier accounting for 122 of those on 17 touches. Stegelmeier had four runs of 14-plus yards, and Fruita often called his number for outside runs when Montrose crowded the middle.
“We leaned on him quite a bit today. I know he got tired but he handled it well. Sometimes, you just have to go to the hot hand and who is seeing the holes well, especially against a defense like Montrose” Ross said. “We like to take what the defense is giving us but if we can get Kaison on the edge, we’re going to take Kaison on the edge.”
Rowell eventually iced the game late in the fourth quarter when he took a bootleg around the left side and into the end zone from 19 yards out.
“I saw (blocker) Randy (Gallegos) in front of me and followed him,” Rowell said.
The loss puts the Red Hawks in an unexpected position just one season after a 10-0 campaign and deep playoff run. The grueling opening drive from the Wildcats was brutal, as were a few dropped kickoffs in the first half. It didn’t help that Austin Zimmer, a key change-of-pace speedster, was on the sideline for a bit after what appeared to be a minor injury. Additionally, Montrose missed on some key passes.
When playing with urgency, the Red Hawks was able to run a no-huddle offense that wore out the defense. That allowed Lopez to barrel his way into the end zone at the end of the first half. In the fourth quarter, Zimmer’s speed and Blake Griffin’s power kept Fruita on its heels and led to a Zimmer touchdown run from 17-yards out. Montrose had 196 yards of offense and 129 on the ground. Griffin had 66 yards and Zimmer was second with 36 on four carries. Lopez ran seven times for 22 yards.
Fruita’s focus now shifts to a road test at Skyline in Longmont next week. A win there would give the Wildcats their first 3-0 start since 2017.
Rowell said Fruita's improvements in this year’s game with Montrose mirrors the group’s overall growth.
“We believe in ourselves this year, that’s different than most years,” Rowell said. “Sometimes there’s some doubt in games against Montrose and these bigger schools. But this year, we don’t care. We’re just going to go out there and play our hardest, that’s all we can do.”