Travel won’t be an issue for District 51 football teams in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Former Southwestern League foes Fruita Monument and Central will face one another to open the playoffs at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
Travel won’t be an issue for District 51 football teams in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Former Southwestern League foes Fruita Monument and Central will face one another to open the playoffs at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
The Wildcats (7-3) drew the No. 9 seed and will be the host team, with Central (3-7) seeded No. 24 in the 24-team field.
Because they’re in different leagues — Fruita is in League 7, Central in League 1 under the latest restructuring of the two largest classifications in the state — the Grand Valley rivals can be paired in the first round.
In a bit of irony, the Wildcats and Warriors opened the season against one another, and for one team, Saturday’s game will end the season. Fruita claimed a 14-7 victory in that run-heavy game, getting touchdown runs from Wyatt Sharpe and Kaison Stegelmeier. The Warriors’ Devin Hickey scored a fourth-quarter TD, but Fruita, which threw only two passes in that game, recovered the onside kick to close it out.
The winner of Saturday’s game plays eighth-seeded Vista Ridge (7-3), which received a first-round bye in Quadrant 1. On the other side of the quadrant, Widefield plays at Skyline, with that winner facing top-seeded Palmer Ridge.
Montrose (8-2) is seeded fifth and got a first-round bye in Quadrant 2, and will play either Rampart or Golden in the second round. Dakota Ridge and Longmont play to advance to face No. 4 Loveland.
Delta (9-0) is the top-seeded team in the Class 2A field, facing Berthoud (6-3) in the first round. The Panthers have allowed only 40 points all season — 20 of which were scored by Palisade in a 31-20 victory — and have shut out five opponents, not including a forfeit win against Eagle Valley, which is recorded as a 2-0 victory.
Should the Panthers win, they will play either Alamosa or D’Evelyn in the second round. Rifle (5-4) drew the No. 14 seed and plays at No. 3 Florence (8-1) in the opening round.
Meeker (5-3) is seeded No. 11 in the Class 1A playoffs and travels to Wray (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with North Fork (5-3) the No, 14 seed and traveling to No. 3 Wiggins (6-3) in the first round.
Most schools will determine game dates and times today.
The Class 3A teams are in the final week of the regular season, with the playoff bracket announced next Sunday.
Palisade’s 7-0 loss to Durango last week put the playoff hopes of the Bulldogs (3-6) in jeopardy.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:43:12 AM
Sunset: 06:11:55 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 92%
Sunrise: 07:44:17 AM
Sunset: 06:10:50 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
A mixture of rain and snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:45:23 AM
Sunset: 06:09:46 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM
Sunset: 06:08:44 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.