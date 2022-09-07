Failure can be the best teacher, especially for a young team.
That was the case Tuesday night when the Fruita Monument High School volleyball team ended its four-game skid with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 sweep at Central to open Southwestern League play.
The Wildcats (2-5, 1-0 SWL) had been in a precarious place entering the game. Last weekend at the Chaparral Showcase, Fruita won only two of 12 sets in losses to Highlands Ranch, Cherokee Trail, Denver South and Denver East.
“We needed to get out of our heads. We did face some good competition in Denver and it’s hard to lose four in a row, even if it is against good teams,” Wildcats coach Mike Lans said. “That stretch gives us that experience with changing those positions. Really, only four other girls had any sort of varsity experience last year.”
For a Fruita Monument program that graduated seven seniors in May, losses like the ones in the tournament can build character, and that was on display Tuesday night.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair. The Wildcats built a 17-12 lead before Central fought back and tied the game at 22-22. But Fruita closed out the set, giving itself confidence for the next two sets.
“We came into this a little shaky, our rotation was a little off, but we knew that we had to come together and we fought at the end,” Ryleigh Payne said.
Payne thought the Wildcats’ performance Tuesday was a result of the adversity they faced last weekend.
“We had to learn that we have to talk about everything, not get discouraged and go back to our fundamentals,” Payne said. “(We need to) talk about everything on the court. You’re helping each other out, telling each other what’s going on, seeing what other people can’t, just always talking.”
Payne, a senior, is becoming one of the leaders off and on the court for Fruita and doing so in an increased role. She played 80 sets last season and registered 36 kills. So far this season, she has 41 kills in 21 sets — including 10 on Tuesday.
Fellow senior Trinity Hafey is also proving to be a key player for the Wildcats. Hafey has 88 digs this season, second-best on the team.
Avrie Waite, who tied Hafey with 17 digs on Tuesday, leads the team with 108 this season. Payne had 10 digs and Brielle Smith had three aces and 17 assists in the victory.
“(Trinity and Ryleigh) are our team captains and they were putting kills down at critical times,” Lans said. “They helped unify the team, keep everyone going at the same time and keep everybody up and even-keeled.”
Losing the first set deflated Central (1-2, 0-1 SWL). The Warriors led the third set 6-2 before the Wildcats woke up and closed out the win.
Logan McCabe led Central with nine kills, Rhyan Mason had eight digs and Makenna Jaegar had nine assists.
A loss is never ideal, so Central coach Nicole Johnson is using the game as a chance to teach mental toughness to a roster with just four seniors.
“When you lose that close, the energy just drops. It’s about changing that mindset. We’re pretty young and have a lot of sophomores,” Johnson said. “We just gotta keep building. We have to build the mindset that we can win. I’m looking forward to the season.”
