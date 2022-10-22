AURORA — The mental toughness of the Fruita Monument High School softball team was on display as early as Thursday when they were stuck in a three-hour traffic jam coming over Vail Pass.
After battling the interstate gridlock, the Wildcats stepped off the bus and closed out their upset victory over Valor Christian — which ended last weekend after six innings because of darkness — by playing the seventh inning and winning 8-3.
Then, on Friday afternoon in a state-tournament matchup against Legend, the Wildcats committed four errors in the first two innings. They maintained their composure and limited the damage to only one run. Even after the game slipped out of reach when the Titans rallied for seven runs in the fourth inning, the Fruita Monument dugout remained loud.
The Wildcats ultimately fell 10-2 at Aurora Sports Complex and were eliminated from the postseason, but coach Adam Diaz said he was proud of the way his team battled.
“From my bench to my nine starters out there, they’re incredible,” Diaz said. “I love their mental toughness. I love their attitude. They’ve given us everything they have and that’s all you can ask for as coaches. Give us your best. They’ve done that and they’ve done a great job learning this year.
“We’ll be back. We’ll be back.”
No. 14 Fruita has no seniors on its roster and was facing off against a No. 3 Legend squad with seven players in their final year, plus four more juniors. That experience showed early as the defensive miscues piled up.
After pitcher Chloe Padilla opened the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts, a misplayed ball in center field was compounded by a wayward throw back into the infield. Still, after a groundout, the Wildcats escaped without any damage.
Another outfield miscue lengthened the second inning, but it was a two-out throwing error by Padilla after a ground ball that cost a run and gave Legend a 1-0 edge.
After a scoreless third inning, Legend first baseman Lexi Craig led off with a home run to deep right field. Padilla responded by coaxing a quick out, but the Titans’ veteran lineup rallied with five additional hits and one walk to push the lead to 8-0. Solo home runs in both the fifth and sixth innings were the only additional scoring added by Legend.
Diaz said Padilla did what she’s done all season — pitched as hard as she can for the Wildcats.
“She pitched a great game against a really tough opponent,” Diaz said. “She did a great job maintaining her mental toughness. I told her at the beginning of the season, ‘We’re riding your coattail, kid. That’s the bottom line.’ When you’re a stud pitcher like that, that’s how it works. She has a lot on her shoulders, but she handled it like a champ. There’s nobody else I’d rather have out there. We’ll be working over the summer and she’ll be ready for this again next year.”
On offense, Padilla finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Her second hit set up the Wildcats’ opening run when Jacy Stewart, the Wildcats’ designated runner, scored on a two-out double from Ava Stephens. The runner behind Stewart, however, was cut down at the plate to end the inning.
Peytan Scheer mashed a solo home run just left of dead center during the sixth inning to cap scoring for the Wildcats.
With so many players returning, Diaz said the state tournament experience is extremely valuable to the team.
“We’re actually going to stay over and watch some of this so they can understand what they will be trying to accomplish next year,” Diaz said. “It’s everything that we do outside of the season that will prepare us for these moments and that starts with seeing what some of the best teams in the state are doing.”
CLASS 3A
Delta fell 8-2 to Fort Lupton in other action at Aurora Sports Park. The 12th-seeded Panthers were eliminated and the No. 5 Bluedevils lost 11-1 to Eaton in the quarterfinals.