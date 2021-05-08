Ray McLennan’s top priority at this stage of the season is for his Fruita Monument High School baseball team to face good competition.
In the long run, Friday’s two losses in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic at Suplizio Field might pay dividends, considering the opponents. It certainly served as statements for Class 5A No. 7 Heritage and 4A No. 10 Ponderosa.
The Wildcats (2-2) lost to seventh-ranked Heritage 11-2 before dropping an 18-7 five-inning game to Ponderosa, ranked 10th in Class 4A.
“We wanted to play good 5A baseball teams today, and we got that,” McLennan said after Fruita’s loss to Heritage (3-0). “Be careful what you wish for sometimes. That’s a good team. They do a lot of good things. They put a lot of pressure on you in a lot of ways. I told (my team), ‘We were in the game through five innings and then it just kind of slipped away from us.’ ”
With Kade Bessert on the mound in the first game, Fruita trailed 1-0 through three innings, with the Eagles’ lone run scoring on a throwing error. However, in the top of the fourth inning, Mason Macias connected on an RBI double and scored on an RBI single by Christian Ramirez. Ramirez made the score 4-0 when he scored from third base on a bunt by Hank Orr, prompting Garret Rodabaugh to replace Bessert.
Cort McDaniel scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth and had an RBI single in the fifth, keeping the ‘Cats within 5-2 going to the sixth. However, Alex Champagne’s two-run home run to right field began a late-game run for Heritage to pull away.
“Today, our pitching was not as good as it’s been,” McDaniel said. “We walked too many guys. We’ve got to be better as a team.”
Heritage finished with 15 hits to Fruita’s six. Tucker Buniger had two of the Wildcats’ hits and Jake Pazowski led Heritage with four hits.
“If you see good pitching, you get better,” McLennan said. “You can’t hit good pitching unless you see it. I think that’s the big thing there. That’s the great thing about playing in these games. (Thursday), we saw a good pitcher with Poudre. You only get better by facing good competition.”
Against the Mustangs (2-0), Fruita fell behind 17-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, thanks to a 13-run outburst from Ponderosa in the top of the second.
Bessert led Fruita with three RBI on two hits and Jace Hinton had two hits scored on two runs.
Despite the disappointing results, Fruita hopes the experience of facing good Front Range teams will come in handy when Southwestern League play begins next week.
“It’s very important for us,” McDaniel said. “We’re a smaller 5A club. We’ve got to be able to come out and be able to compete. They’re very good clubs. They basically just beat us. We’re able to learn from that at practice now and come back to compete with those good teams.”
Grand Junction splits: Playing at Canyon View Park, the Tigers beat Liberty 7-6 before falling to Poudre 7-4.
In the win over the Lancers (2-1), Grand Junction scored four runs in the second inning to break open a 1-1 tie before scoring the winning run in the fifth.
For Grand Junction (1-2), Jon Christensen had three RBI on two hits. Cameron Ochoa had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Kaden Manchester had two hits and scored three runs. Walker Naramore was the Tigers’ winning pitcher, allowing three runs on five hits in three innings with two strikeouts.
Against the Impalas (1-1), Grand Junction fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and never caught up. Colton Romero and Nolan Redway each had an RBI, Manchester scored twice and Steven Galyon took the loss.