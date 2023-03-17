Golf is usually an individual sports. One player, one ball, 18 holes.
Thursday at Lincoln Park Golf Course, golf became a team game at Palisade Invitational Team Scramble. Eight teams of two to four girls per team battled for supremacy.
In a team scramble, each player hits a shot and then the team chooses the best shot and play the next set of shots from that location. That continues until the ball is in the cup.
Glenwood Springs won Thursday’s scramble with a 2-over-par 74. Fruita Monument had two teams compete and the first team — Cierra Noetzelmann, Kadence Ulrich, Joyce Cutshall and Rylie Blaney — finished second at 75. Fruita’s second team shot a 90.
Palisade also had two teams, with the foursome of Ally Seriani, Cecilia Dunn-Dietrich, Kenzie Rewold and Shea Satterfield shooting a 77 and the foursome of Lilly Preston, Mari Burnham, Natalie Flint and Sedona Zoobi shooting a 78.
The Central foursome of Alex Wagner, Taylor Arledge, Hannah Weston and Tuscani Ritter shot an 80. Grand Junction only had two golfers — Kylee Mull and Jayelyn Capehart — and the duo shot an 84.
Girls Soccer
Palisade is off to its best start in more than half of a decade after a 1-0 win at Summit on Thursday.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 for the first time since 2017, a season in which they went 13-3, and are 2-0 in Western Slope League play.
Mia De Villegas Decker scored Palisade’s goal off of a Taylor Balding assist.
Central 4, Coal Ridge 0: The Warriors improved to 3-0 with Thursday’s win.
Liana Bryant scored three goals and had an assist, Rhyan Mason scored once and had two assists and Elizabeth Stice added an assist. Jasmine Hernandez had 14 saves.
Central has outscored opponents 19-3 this season.
Baseball
Fruita Monument 16, Rangeview 2: The Wildcats (3-0) scored in every inning in the five-inning win over the Raiders (0-1-1) at Canyon View.
Fruita led 3-0 after the first inning and scored five runs in each of the next two innings. The Wildcats had 16 hits, three for extra bases.
Logan Cardoza was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI. Lucas Weaver was 1 for 3 with three RBI and a double. Keenan Oxford and Masen Lopez each had two hits.
Hunter Williams earned the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings. He had five strikeouts, as did reliever Landon Hawk.
Dean Marsh, Carter Hines, Lopez and Weaver each had a stolen base.
Grand Junction 7, Northglenn 6: A pair of strong innings gave the Tigers (3-2) their second straight win.
The Norsemen (1-2) scored first in the top of the fourth before the Tigers scored two in the fourth. Down 4-2, the Tigers scored five times in the fifth.
Grand Junction had seven hits from seven players. Brett Woytek was 1 of 3 with a two-run double. Andrew Henderson was 1 of 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Woytek earned the win, allowing one earned run on one hit and striking out eight in four innings.
Tennis
Grand Junction beat Montrose 6-1 on Thursday, losing only in No. 1 singles.
No. 2 singles player Abby Kearl won 6-0, 6-2 and No. 3 singles player Bethany Kimmell won 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Elle DeHerrera and Anara Munkhtogoo won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles duo of Maddy Boyer and Juliette Berry won 6-3, 6-2, and No. 3 doubles team Xenia Perry and Angelyne Hean won 3-6, 7-5, 11-9. The No. 4 doubles team of Kailey Morris and Abigail Young won 6-0. 6-1.
