Now, the Wildcats (6-3) are closer to missing out on a spot in the 16-team Class 4A playoffs than before.
The Wildcats dropped one spot to No. 15 in the Ratings Percentage Index rankings this week.
RPI rankings are based on an algorithm that factors in a team’s winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and the strength of schedule of each team’s opponent. Those figures are multiplied and added to create the RPI score. Opponents’ winning percentage carries the most weight in the formula.
Fruita’s opponents have posted a winning percentage of .504. The team right above the Wildcats is Denver South. The Ravens are 8-1 but are ranked low due to an opponent’s winning percentage of .336.
The top 16 teams in each class make the playoffs, and Fruita hosts the No. 16 team Mesa Ridge (5-4) in the season and conference finale on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
Elsewhere in 4A, Montrose’s undefeated season has finally earned the Indians the top spot in the RPI. Montrose (9-0) finishes its season at home against No. 8 Ponderosa (6-3).
In 3A, Palisade has climbed to No. 6 in the RPI rankings after trouncing Steamboat Springs 62-26. The Bulldogs (6-2) visit No. 17 Glenwood Springs on Friday and end the regular season against conference foe Eagle Valley.
In 2A, Delta rose to No. 6 after it handed No. 4 Moffat County its first loss of the season. The Panthers (7-1) end the season on the road against Rifle.
North Fork is ranked No. 10 in 1A. The Miners (6-2) end the season hosting No. 9 Gunnison (7-1).