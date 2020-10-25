Despite three first-half touchdown runs by Armony Trujillo, the Fruita Monument High School football team came up short in a Western Slope Conference game for the second straight week.
The Wildcats led 21-14 at halftime at Class 4A No. 4 Ponderosa on Saturday, but the Mustangs pitched a second-half shutout to rally for a 28-21 victory.
Fruita fell to 1-2 (0-2 WSC). Ponderosa improved to 3-0 (2-0).
Hotchkiss 14, Meeker 8: In a crucial battle between the top two teams in the 1A Western Slope Conference title race, the ninth-ranked Bulldogs won a defensive battle at home against the No. 3 Cowboys.
With the win, Hotchkiss (3-0, 2-0 WSC) is in sole control of first place in the conference. Meeker fell to 2-1 (1-1). All of the game’s points were scored before halftime.
The Cowboys scored on their first possession of the game, but were shut out from there. Drayden Taylor and Mordecai White scored the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
“The offensive line played fantastic,” said Hotchkiss coach Curtis Hintz. “Coach (Blake) Carlquist and Coach (Gates) Shaklee had a great defensive game plan. Our linebackers and defensive backs played fantastic, led by Blaine Peebles at free safety. Our linebacker crew played lights out, as well. Robert Cochran was flying around.”