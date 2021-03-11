Espin Hernandez’s hopes of making it to the 2020 state wrestling tournament were derailed by a shoulder injury before the Warrior Classic in December 2019.
The injury ended his season, his third straight year in which he believed his ability to compete at the state level was hampered by his health. Fortunately, as a senior, the Fruita Monument High School wrestler has stayed healthy and, at long last, will get his shot at a state championship, albeit not in front of the full Denver arena like he had always imagined.
“I guess really staying healthy all year has been big,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been fighting injuries the past three years. Making it to state is amazing, just to get to go. Going into regionals, I felt pretty confident that I could get in the top two to get to go.”
Hernandez, a regional champion at 220 pounds, will be one of four Fruita Monument High School wrestlers on the mat Saturday at Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. He’s also the lone senior, as the other three — Geno Gallegos at 106, Orin Mease at 120 and Tyler Archuleta at 126 — are all underclassmen.
Five freshmen and five sophomores were regular starters in the Wildcats’ 14 weight classifications this season. Despite so much youth, the squad has already set expectations high for the next few years.
“The natural ability of this younger class coming in and having them work with some of the older guys and pushing themselves, I feel like they can accomplish a lot more,” Hernandez said.
“I’m super excited for our later years, when we’re all juniors and seniors together,” Mease added. “So far, so fun.”
Gallegos is the only Fruita qualifier to make a repeat appearance at state. After a trip to Denver last season as a freshman, he’s taken the lessons of experience and run with them, all the way to a state berth that was twice as hard to achieve as last year because of limitations on spots because of COVID-19 regulations.
“This year, I wasn’t expecting myself to go again because it’s way more challenging with just the top two going to state,” Gallegos said. “I was kind of nervous going into regionals, but now that I’m back at state, I’m just trying to do better than last time and see how I’ve improved.”
Archuleta, another sophomore, entered last season’s regionals hopeful of a state berth, only to be disappointed by his performance.
That regional exit has been on his mind throughout this entire season.
“It feels a lot better than it did last year,” Archuleta said. “I was expected to make state because I was seeded fourth and I ended up not wrestling really well. This year, I just felt like I had nothing to lose. I just went in and wrestled …. It was in the back of my head all season that I didn’t want a repeat.”
It helps that, this season especially, he has more tough competition in practice than ever, even against wrestlers even younger than him.
“I’ve got a lot of good partners in here, which makes a big difference in my performance and my matches,” Archuleta said. “When I have good partners and get good warmups and practices in, I wrestle better.”
Mease, a freshman, didn’t enter this year with high expectations for himself, as he would need to adjust to wrestling at the varsity level. However, one season in, he’s off to a nearly ideal start to his prep career.
“The year kind of started out rough as a freshman and all,” Mease said. “I went into regionals not having anything to lose, so I just wrestled my heart out and it ended up working out.”
Also wrestling Saturday are Palisade’s Mikey Salazar (113), Zach Barnett (160) and Usiel Romero (195), as well as Central’s Javian Hernandez (220).
Classes 3A and 2A teams will wrestle Friday, with Cedaredge leading the way locally with nine state qualifiers, including six regional champions, such as Trey Geyer at 126 and Lane Hunsberger at 120.
Hotchkiss’ Traycer Hall has wrestled in the past three 2A state tournaments, finishing fifth as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and fourth last February. He enters this year’s tournament as a regional champion for the second straight year.
When he looks back at his prep career, he’ll be able to say he represented the Bulldogs at the state level every year of high school, even if he feels sympathy for those barred from qualification by stricter standards because of the pandemic.
“Part of it is just to say I did it,” Hall said. “I’ve been wanting to be a state champ forever. I’m not going to let a little virus keep me from doing what I want to do. It sucks that only two go from each region. I ache for those kids who should be third, fourth, fifth on the podium who won’t get across the mountain.”
District 51 and Olathe’s girls teams will compete today. District 51 will be represented by Kenya Contreras at 147 and Kate Ramthum at 185. Olathe will be represented by Delta’s Nicole Koch — a two-time state champion already — at 118 and Montrose’s Kiersten Myers at 147. Myers and Contreras will face each other in the first round.