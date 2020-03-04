Near the end of Tuesday night’s final home game, the senior starters for the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team left the floor to the roar of the home fans.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats’ 51-39 victory over No. 21 Doherty secured a spot in the Great 8 of the Class 5A state tournament for the second time in three years.
Callie Allen scored 18 points and Lila Dere added 15 as Fruita dominated much of the second half.
“We just battled; we were just tough,” said drenched Fruita coach Michael Wells, moments after being soaked by water in the locker room. “We started out good, our second quarter wasn’t great, but considering the foul trouble we had and the fact that we couldn’t hit a shot in forever, they just grinded.
“They held on, they battled.”
Bailey Rigsby drained a 3-pointer on the first shot of the night for Fruita (23-2) and Allen added a three-point play to give the Wildcats an early 8-2 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Emily Richardson found Dere down low for a 16-9 lead. Dere scored eight of Fruita’s first 16 points.
“It’s exciting for us to go (to Denver) again,” Dere said. “Not many teams can do that. I’ve never been, so I’m so excited. It’s good to end on a win in our last home game.”
After Fruita made it 16-9, the Spartans (17-9) went on a 13-1 run. Doherty eventually increased its lead 23-19 after Taryn Lindsey hit a jump shot.
However, with just more than a minute until the break, Allen again converted a three-point play, pulling the Wildcats to within 23-22 going into the locker room.
“I thought we were in a pretty good spot at halftime considering Kylie and Bailey were out for long stretches, which impacts our defense,” Wells said. “We just made some plays late and some free throws. That’s what it was about.”
Kylie Wells hit Fruita’s first 3-pointer since the opening minute to start the third quarter. Allen the scored Fruita’s next eight points as the Wildcats surged ahead 33-27.
Allen scored 10 of her points in the third quarter as Fruita’s lead grew to 37-31 with one quarter left.
“I think we played as a team,” Allen said. “Our bench energy was good. Everything was good.... We thought maybe our guards would have to shoot a little bit better, but they weren’t shooting as well as they usually should, so I knew I had to make myself clear that I’m in there.”
Dere hit two baskets in the fourth quarter, one a 3-pointer and the other off an assist from Allen, as Fruita’s lead grew to 43-33, the first double-digit lead for either team.
Doherty went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 43-39 with 1:30 left, but the Wildcats hit their free throws to put the game away.
With under a minute remaining, Michael Wells made the call to give his group of seniors one final in-game exit.
“I didn’t expect that, but usually, every game, he pulls the seniors out, so that’s always fun to have the crowd cheer for us and all that,” Dere said.
The Wildcats face fourth-seeded Grandview (22-3) in the Great 8 on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.
Mullen 65, Montrose 40: Déjà vu struck the Indians in the most bitter way.
Last year, Montrose made the Sweet 16 of the 4A tournament, but had a trip to the Coliseum denied with a 62-28 home loss to Mullen, which went on to win the state title.
This season, once again on their own floor, the Indians (19-6) didn’t fare much better against the Mustangs (18-7), scoring nearly half their points (15) in the fourth quarter.