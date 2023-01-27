Trinity Hafey, above right, and the Fruita Monument girls are ranked ninth in Class 6A RPI, the highest ranking among District 51 boys and girls teams. Max Orchard, left, and the Wildcats are ranked 10th in 6A in boys RPI.
The high school playoff picture is beginning to take shape with only a few weeks left in the regular season.
And as the picture gets a little clearer, plenty of local and regional teams are staking their claims in postseason spots, per CHSAA’s Rankings Power Index (RPI).
The top 32 teams in the RPI advance to the state tournament for boys and girls in Class 4A, 5A, and 6A. RPI is determined through a mathematical formula that accounts for team record, strength of opponents and strength of opponents’ opponents. In Class 1A, 2A and 3A, district tournaments determine which teams advance.
The Fruita Monument boys team is ranked 10th in 6A. If the playoffs started today, Fruita (14-1) would likely host a game. In 5A, Central (11-4) is ranked 12th and Palisade (8-8) is 22nd. Grand Junction (6-9), in the midst of a four-game losing streak, is ranked 35th. Caprock Academy (3-8) is 41st in 1A.
Montrose (10-4) is flying high and is ranked No. 6 in 5A. In 4A, a strong schedule has made up for a slow start from Delta (6-7), which is ranked No. 21. Rifle (0-14) is ranked 53rd.
There are two regional schools in playoff position in 3A. Cedaredge (9-3) is ranked 11th and Meeker (6-4) is 26th. North Fork (4-7) is 40th, Grand Valley (4-7) is 45th and Olathe (2-8) is 52nd. In 2A, Plateau Valley (8-2) is standing tall at No. 6 in 2A and Rangely (6-6) is No. 28.
And in 1A, Dove Creek (9-2) is ranked sixth, De Beque (7-4) is 20th and Nucla (3-6) is 29th.
Girls
Fruita Monument (12-3) is ranked ninth in 6A and Central (8-6) is No. 21 in 5A. Palisade (5-11) and Grand Junction (0-15) are ranked 47th and 61st, respectively, in 5A. Caprock Academy (7-5) is ranked 28th in 1A. One of the Eagles’ wins is not counted toward RPI as it was over Liberty Tree Academy, a school in Peyton that is not a CHSAA member.
Regional schools are also primed for a run. Montrose (10-4) is ranked ninth in 5A and Delta (7-5) is 14th in 4A. Rifle (7-9) is ranked 36th in 4A.
Grand Valley (8-3), riding an eight-game winning streak, leads the way in 3A at No. 10. North Fork (7-3) is 18th, Olathe (7-4) is 19th and Cedaredge (5-5) is 20th. Meeker (3-7) is on the outside at 42nd. In 2A, Rangely (8-4) is 21st and Plateau Valley (5-4) is 25th.
Finally in 1A, Dove Creek (8-2) is 10th, Nucla (6-6) is 24th and De Beque (6-5) is 26th.