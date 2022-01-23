Make it seven straight wins for the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team.
The Wildcats cruised to a 49-33 victory over Durango at home on Saturday. They haven’t lost since December and have won each of their first two league games by double digits.
Fruita (13-2, 2-0 5A/4A Southwestern League) was down 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, and it seemed that reigning SWL player of the year Mason Rowland was due for a big game for Durango after scoring seven points.
But in the next quarter, the Wildcats turned in one of their best performances of the season and held the Demons (11-5, 1-2 SWL) to a single bucket. Meanwhile, freshman Olivia Campbell scored six points and four other players scored to give Fruita a 25-17 halftime lead.
Entering the final quarter up 40-29, the Wildcat defense allowed only four points to secure the 16-point victory. Their defense surrendered only one bucket to Rowland after the first quarter.
Campbell continued her breakout season by scoring a season-high 21 points for the Wildcats.
Boys Basketball
The Wildcats (6-8, 1-1 5A/4A SWL) didn’t have much breathing room against Durango at home, but were able to come away with their first league win of the season, 46-44 over Durango.
Fruita led Durango (6-9, 1-2 SWL) at the end of every quarter, thanks to six different Wildcats scoring. The Fruita defense, meanwhile, held Durango to single-digit points in the first and fourth quarters.
Carson Hollingshead led Fruita with 15 points. Skylar Johnson and Daniel Thomason added 10 and nine points, respectively.
Palisade 61, Battle Mountain 51: Once 1-4, the Bulldogs have climbed their way back to an even record after winning their fourth straight game.
Palisade (7-7, 4-0 Western Slope League) came out hot, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and led 36-18 at the break. Battle Mountain (1-10, 0-4 WSL) did wake up in the second half, scoring 33 points in the final two quarters, but were in too deep a hole to catch up.
Paul Steinke (21) and Donovan Maestas (17) combined for 38 points to help lead Palisade.
Boys Wrestling
Just two Grand Junction Tigers placed in the Top of the Rockies tournament at Centaurus High School in Lafayette.
Micah Kenney finished third in the 160-pound class, defeating Pueblo West’s Zach Kotteastette 3-1. In the fifth-place match at 152, Cale Moore lost a 5-2 decision to Mountain Vista’s Aidan Cartwright.
Andrew Leyba, one of the top wrestlers at 126, failed to place. He pinned his first two opponents before being pinned by Roosevelt’s Mateo Luna. Leyba lost to Chaparral’s Chase Bell 5-3 in sudden victory in his first match of the consolation round.
At the Fight at the Fork, Palisade, Cedaredge and host school North Fork turned in strong performances.
Palisade finished seventh of 15 schools. At 195, Usiel Romero won the title after he beat Hayden’s Israel Santos in a 3-1 sudden victory.
At 138 pounds, Keyton Young lost the title match to Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker in a 4-2 sudden victory. At 120, Tyrus Despain beat North Fork’s Treyvan Stevens in a 5-0 decision to finish third.
Maddox Caster finished fourth after he was pinned by Nucla’s Jamar Rankins in 4 minutes, 38 seconds. Vincent Johnson finished fifth at 285 after West Grand’s Parker Graves forfeited.
Cedaredge won the tournament and had 15 wrestlers place. That included three title winners: Landon Martin (120), Toothaker (138) and Ty Walck (182).
North Fork finished fourth and had 10 wrestlers finish. Justin Mattison (170), Malachi Deck (220) and Sam Ware (285) were all runners-up.
Girls Swimming
Fruita Monument saw three state times posted at Saturday’s Tiger Invitational at Summit High School.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Kendyll Wilkinson, Emma Kimbrough, Elisa Elsberry and Anastacia Shaw posted a 2:04.16, which was second at the meet just behind Glenwood Springs.
Wilkinson completed the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.34, and Kimbrough finished the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.73.