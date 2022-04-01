The Fruita Monument girls soccer team delivered a statement win over Central on Thursday.
The Wildcats beat the Warriors 5-0 under the lights of Community Hospital Unity Field thanks to their speed, intensity and a pair of goals from junior forward Regan Dare.
“I think we played well. Central has been doing good stuff all year,” Fruita coach Ethan Johnson said. “We were talking about playing simple and having intensity. They did that and it looked like they were having a lot of fun.”
The Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Southwestern League) were aggressive to open the game. They lived near Central’s goal and got off six shots within the first eight minutes. Any time a Central player appeared to be making progress down the field, a Fruita defender would cut them off. Central sophomore Liana Bryant, who has scored seven of Central’s eight goals this season, was routinely double-teamed the second she came close to the Fruita side of the field. Central (2-2, 0-2) didn’t take its first shot until nearly 14 minutes into the game.
The pressure allowed Central goalkeeper Jasmine Hernandez to pull off some impressive saves and the defense to show its strength. But the constant pressure wore down the Warriors’ defense.
Dare’s first goal came on a mid-range shot into the left side of the net to break the scoreless tie.
Kylah Celayeta then padded the Fruita lead to 2-0 with a deep kick that bounced in front of a diving Hernandez and then just over her head 16 minutes later.
Central coach Conor Beach credited the goals to defensive breakdowns instead of Hernandez’s performance. Hernandez, a sophomore, had 24 saves in the game — the Central record is 25.
Fruita has now shut out four of its five opponents and has allowed only two goals all season.
Dare’s second goal early in the second half gave Fruita a 3-0 lead.
“She did a lot of good stuff for us. She runs the flank for us, she’s a very smart player and is a coach’s dream,” Johnson said. “You tell her to do something on the field and she does it. I’m really proud of her and the girls.”
Olivia Stoffel scored a short goal into the right side of the net with 29:28 to go in the game. Amber Rice added the final goal of the game for Fruita.
Beach gave credit to Hernandez for staying on her toes. The Warriors’ talent is clear but so is their inexperience — 13 of their 20 players are underclassmen. Because of that, he thinks that this can be a learning opportunity.
“We didn’t give up and the girls have a ton of heart. This is a good squad and as long as we keep improving, we’ll play better than we did tonight,” Beach said. “We started four freshmen and five sophomores, so this will build them down the road.”