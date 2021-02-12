The drive and dish was the Fruita Monument girls basketball team’s plan of attack Thursday night, and it worked to near perfection in the Wildcats’ 41-32 Southwestern League victory over Central.
From the start, the Fruita guards attacked the paint, and when Central’s post players rotated to help, it was a simple bounce pass for a layup.
“That’s a big part of our offense,” Fruita’s Megan Woolley said. “We always want to be attacking the basket and not necessarily always to score (inside), but always to draw defenders and create the open shot or to kick it out to a 3-point shooter. It’s always looking to get the wide-open shot. We never want to go in and just draw a bunch of defenders just to check something out.”
Fruita’s three inside players combined for 16 points, with Woolley scoring eight and Jillian Buck and Lauren Lee adding four each.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Central’s Leah Redding and Krystyna Manzanarez cut Fruita’s 16-8 lead to just two, 16-14, when Manzanarez’s 3 bounced around the rim three times before falling in. Just before halftime, Kylie Wells got loose on the baseline to put Fruita up 18-14.
“That’s one of the things we wanted to do against them because we knew they were long and athletic and pressure, we wanted to spread the floor,” Fruita coach Michael Wells said. “And what that not only does is it allows avenues for the guards to get in there and the post to be available, but it makes outside (defensive) rotation really hard.”
Fruita stretched the lead to 27-17 when, with only one second left in the third quarter, Woolley again got a nice drive-and-dish pass from Lauren Hansen for a layup.
Kylie Wells led the Wildcats with 11 points, Redding had nine and Mya Murdock eight for Central, which got sped up, especially early, against Fruita’s pressure.
“It’s an annoyance,” Michael Wells said of the pressure. “We know we’re going to give up some baskets, but we feel like if we get two or three or four for every one we give up, obviously that means you win at the end of the day.”
Boys
Down only three points at halftime to rival Fruita Monument had the Central boys believing they not only were in the game, but they could win it.
A 13-5 run to open the third quarter proved that in the Warriors’ 50-42 victory.
Braylen Scott went inside for a bucket with 27 seconds left in the second quarter and the Warriors carried the momentum into the second half.
Central coach John Sidanycz jumped off the bench, pumping his fists as the Warriors came off the floor at halftime.
“At the end of the second, we had really good flow, and once we went into the locker room we were just excited,” said Scott, who finished with 15 points. “Then we came out with more energy to push the game.”
Scott gave Central the lead for good, 30-28, with 3:30 to play in the third, scoring five straight points. The Warriors went on a 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter to push the lead to 10.
Skylar Johnson, who led Fruita with 11 points, hit a 3 with 1:30 to play to cut the lead to 47-41, but Central’s Jaydon Nicholson got open on the back side of the press break for a layup with 30 seconds to play, sealing the victory.
“We had to make some adjustments tonight to the pressure that Fruita puts on,” Sidanycz said. “I was really proud of our young guards because we’ve had a couple of games where we’ve panicked against pressure. Tonight we were just really calm, even if we had a couple of turnovers.”