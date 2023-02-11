The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team took quick care of Grand Junction on Friday night.
The Wildcats notched a 69-13 road win to secure a season sweep and inch closer to another Southwestern League title. Fruita led 43-7 at halftime.
McKenzie Mason scored a career-high 21 points and had five 3-pointers. Liv Campbell scored 21 and had 19 at the half. Addison Eyre was third on the Wildcats (17-3, 6-0 SWL) with six points.
The top scorer for Grand Junction (0-20, 0-5 SWL) was Jennavicia Lane with six points. Brooklyn Martinez, Nerea Sills and Hadyn Bunnell each scored two points. Miah Hines scored one.
Durango 51, Central 32: The Warriors (10-9, 2-4 SWL) fell apart in the second half in a loss to the Demons (18-2, 4-1 SWL).
Central led 17-12 at halftime and kept Mason Rowland, a former SWL player of the year, scoreless. Rowland then scored half of Durango’s 26 points in the third quarter. She finished with 21 points.
Central managed one basket in the third and missed a pair of free throws.
Alex Wagner led Central with eight points and had a pair of 3-pointers. Krystyna Manzanarez scored seven and Brynn Wagner added six.
Wrestling
The battle to make the state wrestling tournament has begun.
All four District 51 boys wrestling teams were in action Friday at two-day regional tournaments on the Front Range.
Fruita Monument, Central and Grand Junction all wrestled in the Class 5A Region 2 tournament at Lakewood High School.
The Wildcats advanced 10 into today’s semifinals, the Warriors seven and the Tigers two. The 132-, 138- and 150-pound semifinals will feature two D51 wrestlers battling for a spot in the finals. Fruita’s wrestlers in the semifinals are: Geno Gallegos (106), L.J. George (120), Michael Leon (126), Tyler Archuleta (132), Will Stewart (138), Orrin Mease (144), Bryce Nixon (150), Dylan Chelewski (157), True Tobiasson (175) and Tatum Williams (215). Central’s semifinalists are: J.P. Espinoza (113), William Dean (126), Hassin Maynes (132), Devin Hickey (165), Jaysten Sanchez (175) and Tyler Ziek (190). Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris (120) and Colton Romero (138) are in the semifinals.
At the Class 4A Region 2 tournament at Vista Peak High School, three Palisade wrestlers are in the semifinals: Teagan Young (106), Tyrus DeSpain (126) and Keyton Young (138).
Boys Basketball
Fruita Monument 53, Grand Junction 29: The Wildcats (18-2, 5-1 SWL) woke up in the second half to beat the Tigers (7-13, 1-4) and take one step closer to a league title.
Fruita had a small 18-13 lead at halftime. Grand Junction led in the second quarter but its offense went cold, connecting on one field goal in the second quarter and not making one again until the fourth quarter.
Fruita's top scorers were Daniel Thomason with 12 points, and Carter Hines and Max Orchard with eight.
Grand Junction's top scorers were Andon Tow with seven points and Jake Stanfield with four.
Fruita will clinch the SWL if it beats Central on Tuesday.
Central 49, Durango 32: The Warriors (15-5, 4-2) stayed alive in the race for the SWL crown by beating the Demons (6-14, 1-4).