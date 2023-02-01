Liv Campbell scored 21 points as Fruita Monument beat Grand Junction 53-14 on Tuesday.
Fruita led 21-1 at the end of the first quarter before Grand Junction tightened up, allowing 10 points in the second quarter but only scored six. Fruita outscored the Tigers 13-5 in the third quarter and 9-2 in the fourth.
The Wildcats (14-3, 3-0 Southwestern League) had nine players score. Campbell scored 13 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers. McKenzie Mason was second on the team with seven points and Angelina Fortunato, Addy Eyre and Olivia O’Hara all had five points.
The Tigers (0-17, 0-3 SWL) were led by Riley Applegate with five points. Katelehn Abbath and Ella Alderman each had three points. Grand Junction last won on Dec. 17, 2021 and last beat Fruita on Jan. 18, 2019
Eagle Valley 41, Palisade 40: The Bulldogs (5-13, 0-2 Western Slope League) lost on a last-second 3-pointer to the Devils (7-8, 2-0 WSL).
The teams were back and forth all game with neither leading by more than five points after a quarter. Palisade has lost four straight games.
Addie Ritterbush led Palisade with 17 points and Chloe Simons scored 15.
Montrose 46, Central 33: The Warriors (10-7, 2-2 SWL) suffered their largest league loss of the season to the Red Hawks (11-6, 1-3 SWL).