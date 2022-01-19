One of the best ways to win a basketball game is to not let your opponent score many points. A suffocating defense can be as effective as any sharpshooter.
Tuesday, the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team didn’t let Montrose breathe in its 42-19 victory over the Indians to open Southwestern League play. The Wildcats led 24-8 at halftime and never allowed Montrose to score more than seven points in any quarter.
“We talked at halftime that any time you only give up eight at halftime, you’re doing something right. And six of those came from the free-throw line,” coach Michael Wells said. “Our goal is single-digit quarters. Any time you can hold your opponents to that, you’re giving yourself a good chance to win.”
The defense for Fruita (12-2, 1-0 SWL) was relentless from the opening tip.
Wells’ unit opened with a suffocating full-court press that forced many early turnovers that, in turn, led to easy baskets.
That aggression rarely let up even when Montrose (8-6, 0-1 SWL) would move the ball into the paint.
“In an ideal world, we want to get a bucket and then set up our press. We want to force a mistake, score in transition, and then set up our press,” Wells said. “We see so much zone defense and I’m tired of seeing it, so we feel like if we can get that game going, we won’t see as much.”
The player often leading that charge was senior Kylie Wells, the heart and soul of the team.
She would cover multiple players on a single possession and would jump into the passing lanes for a steal, which led to easy baskets.
“For us, having a good defense just opens up our transition offense, which is where we like to get a lot of our points,” Kylie Wells said. “We’re so well-prepared by our coaching staff that we can take anything they throw at us.”
The aggression of Kylie and her teammates allowed for the offense to operate more comfortably.
One of the stars on that side of the ball Tuesday night was sophomore Addison Eyre.
Eyre, a sophomore, saw some varsity time as a freshman, but not much. Last semester, the coaching staff was easing her into playing time so she would feel more comfortable while playing. Since returning from winter break, Eyre looks and feels more at home on the court.
Wells has noticed the impact and thinks she’s just scratching the surface of her potential.
Eyre tied Wells for the high-point total for the Wildcats — both players scored nine points.
“I was way more nervous last semester. I’ve focused on playing with the fear instead of trying to get rid of it. After a while, doing that helps me settle in and play comfortably,” Eyre said. “All I can do now is just keep working hard in practice.”
Central 53, Grand Junction 13: Krystyna Manzanarez scored 11 points to lead a balanced effort by the Warriors (11-1, 1-0 SWL) in the win over the Tigers (1-14, 0-2).
Ten of the 12 players who got into the game for Central scored.
Riley Applegate scored five points to lead Grand junction.