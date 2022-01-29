These Wildcats keep on rolling.
The Fruita Monument girls basketball team cruised to a 65-15 road win over Grand Junction on Friday night. Although the game started close, the Wildcats quickly pulled away for their eighth straight win.
“I think we didn’t have great focus early. Instead of attacking their zone early, we settled for 3-point shots that we didn’t make. I called a timeout and got their attention. From then on out, it got much better,” coach Michael Wells said. “I think with it being a rivalry game and the records being what they are, players may want to press and you wanna get up 20 points in one shot instead of doing the little things that have been working for you.”
Fruita (14-2, 3-0 Southwestern League) was susceptible to Grand Junction’s brand of aggressive defense early.
The Tigers’ defense used its zone defense to crowd the paint and home in on anyone driving to the basket. It essentially challenged the Wildcats could not find their shots.
However, Fruita also played aggressive defense by double-teaming ball handlers. That flustered the inexperienced Tigers (1-17, 0-4 SWL) and created many turnovers and easy baskets for the Wildcats.
Fruita was also stronger on the boards, giving it more second- and third-chance opportunities to score.
After the 5-4 start, Fruita embarked on a 30-0 run. Senior Kylie Wells contributed 12 points in that stretch, primarily by slashing through the defense and adding an occasional jump shot.
The Wildcats built a 42-6 lead at halftime and continued to pad their lead in the third. Despite the big deficit, the Tigers began to attack the passing lanes with more success.
Kiah Dottson and Sada Bond were the most assertive, and their efforts allowed Grand Junction to have more scoring opportunities. Bond led the Tigers in scoring with four points and Stephanie Vargas-Herrera drained a 3-pointer late in the game.
Kylie Wells led the Wildcats with 17 points and nine other players scored as well.
Olivia Campbell was a reliable shooter from deep, making two 3-pointers among her 10 points.
With the score 61-8 entering the fourth quarter, Michael Wells began to send in reserves which allowed players such as Mystic Cardinal, a freshman, to get valuable playing time. Cardinal scored three points in the game.
Despite the big win, Michael Wells thinks his team still can improve if the win streak is going to continue.
“I think we’ve been solid, for the most part, on the defensive end. And that has led to easy buckets on the offensive end. That’s a recipe that has been successful for us,” he said. “When we can get in that flow, we’re pretty good. But if we don’t, then we can struggle. We have a tough road game (against Montrose) on Tuesday where if we don’t follow our recipe, then we won’t have a chance to compete.”
Boys Wrestling
Central won both of its matchups at the Fort Lupton triangular, beating Douglas County 60-9 and Fort Lupton 39-24.
Hassin Maynes (120 pounds), Ayden Wiseman (145), Devin Hickey (160), Cal Bilyeu (285) all went 2-0 for the Warriors with Maynes and Bilyeu pinning both of their opponents.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix split a pair of matches at the Chatfield Triangular, beating Severance 42-18 and losing 31-24 to the host Chargers.
Maci Maynard (147) was the only District 51 wrestler to win both of her contested matches. The Phoenix won five matches by forfeit against Severance and three by forfeit against Chatfield. Laylah Casto (161), Adalee McNeil (185) and Sasha Guerra (215) didn't get on the mat, winning both of their matches by forfeit.