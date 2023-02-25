Fruita Monument's Addison Eyre drives to the basket for a layup in a game this season against Central. Friday night in the Class 6A Sweet 16, Eyre score 15 points to lead the Wildcats, who lost 56-46 to Doherty.
Scoring droughts in the second and third quarters were too much for the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team to overcome.
The Wildcats only scored 15 total points in the second and third quarters Friday night to lose 56-46 to Doherty in the Class 6A Sweet 16.
Fruita (19-5) trailed 28-23 at halftime but a slow third quarter on offense put them in a 39-30 hole entering the final quarter. In contrast to the second and third quarters, the Wildcats scored 15 and 16 points in the first and fourth.
Addy Eyre led Fruita with 15 points. Liv Campbell scored 12, and McKenzie Mason and Trinity Hafey each scored seven.
Class 3A Western Slope District Tournament
Eight players scored for the North Fork girls basketball team Friday in the Cardinals’ 42-39 victory over Olathe in the semifinals at Central.
Payton Carver led the way for Grand Valley (16-5) with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Leia Ellenberger added seven points and eight rebounds for the Miners, who will play Grand Valley tonight in the championship game. The Cardinals defeated Gunnison 56-43.
Tyra Gray scored 23 points to lead the Pirates (14-7), who will play Gunnison in today’s third-place game.
The Cedaredge boys defeated Grand Valley 54-45 to advance to the title game, where they will play Roaring Fork, which beat Meeker 59-50.
Class 2A District 5 Tournament
A big second quarter carried the Plateau Valley girls basketball team into the championship game at De Beque High School.
The Cowboys (12-7) scored 17 points before halftime and then held on to beat Hayden 34-32 for their fourth straight win. Emaline Ealey scored eight of her 12 points in the first half to lead Plateau Valley. Caley Shiflett scored six of her eight points in the big second quarter and Kaylee Lang hit two 3-pointers in the win.
Plateau Valley will play Rangely in the championship game.
Rangely 41, West Grand 18: Annika Cantrell scored 15 points and Ryann Mergelman added 10 as the Panthers (16-4) advanced to today’s title game at De Beque High School.
Boys
Trailing 16-11 after the first quarter, Plateau Valley outscored Rangely 37-23 to pull away for a 48-39 victory.
Parker Ralston scored 15 points, Ethan Morse added 10 and Jack Vig had nine for the Cowboys (16-3), who will play Vail Christin in today’s title game.
Vail Christian 50, Vail Mountain 44: Theo Montz scored 16 points and Will Newmann added 15 as the Saints (16-2) advanced to today’s title game at Grand Valley High School.