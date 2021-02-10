When both teams press, it’s not going to be the cleanest game.
That’s what the Fruita Monument and Durango girls basketball teams faced Tuesday night, and the Wildcats survived the turnover-plagued Southwestern League opener 26-22.
“They’re in a bus all day traveling, we hadn’t played for a week and we were tentative in some spots,” Fruita coach Michael Wells said. “It was ugly basketball, especially early. They do a good job with their three-quarter deal, making it tough for us to get going.
“And when we don’t hit shots ... there’s a rhythm to what we do. We make shots, we set our press, we usually get a bunch of easy ones. And in the first half, when you can’t make baskets, it’s tough to get into what you do.”
The No. 11 Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SWL) struggled early, then got some momentum at the halftime buzzer when Kylie Wells buried a 3-pointer from the corner for an 11-8 lead. Durango led 7-3 early, but scored only one point in the second quarter, a free throw with 32 seconds left.
After that tied the game at 8-8, Wells got a screen for an open look and buried it with one second on the clock.
”Definitely the momentum of once we hit a couple shots, we get more confident and get going a little better,” Kylie Wells said of how the Wildcats took that momentum into the third quarter.
Fruita attacked the basket more, with Trinity Hafey following her own miss and Megan Wooley scoring in the paint after Lauren Hanson got the ball tipped out to her on an offensive rebound, then spied Wooley open underneath.
Another offensive board by Hanson after a missed 3-pointer led to Wells’ second 3 of the game, putting the Wildcats up 20-12 with four minutes to play in the third quarter.
Up five, the Wildcats got good ball movement to free Rio Groves on the low block for a layup, and in the fourth quarter, they used their passing game to run time off the clock.
“We’re not a half-court team, that’s just not what we are,” Michael Wells said. “And we were forced to play that way.
“I learned (the clock management game) from Roger (Walters, the former Colorado Mesa and Rifle coach) a long time ago. You know, it’s toward the end of the game, it becomes a mathematical problem, right? There’s only so many possessions left, and if you don’t turn the ball over and you make free throws, it’s virtually impossible for them to catch up.”
Durango, which got 16 points from Mason Rowland, kept fouling until the Demons put Fruita in the bonus, but the Wildcats missed the front of three straight one-and-one chances.
The Demons, though, couldn’t score on the other end, and Fruita hit two of four free throws to hold on and set its sights on Thursday’s game against Central.
“I definitely prefer more to go in transition,” Kylie Wells said. “The running around (in the half-court) gets a little tiring, but we took care of it tonight, and we did what we needed to do.”
Grand Junction 37, Montrose 31: A home league opener is as good a time as any for a team’s first win. Maya DeGeorge scored 10 points and Emilie Angel added seven as the Tigers’ defense dominated the Indians (1-3, 0-1 SWL).
The teams were tied at 25-25 after three quarter, but Grand Junction (1-3, 1-0 SWL) doubled up Montrose in the fourth quarter 12-6 as five different Tigers scored in the quarter.
Jaycie Casebolt of Montrose led all scorers with 12 points, but no other Indian had more than five points because of Grand Junction’s solid defense.
Battle Mountain 36, Palisade 33: The Bulldogs’ three-game winning streak and perfect start to Western Slope League play both came to an end in a home loss to the Huskies (4-1, 3-0 WSL).
Bella Gigoux led Palisade (3-2, 2-1 WSL) with 12 points and Alexis Marushack added five. Kendyl MacAskill pulled down six rebounds and Elizabeth Hawkins had five boards and blocked four shots for Palisade.