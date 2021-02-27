The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team took another step toward its second straight Southwestern League title, and its fifth in six years, with a 33-31 win at Durango on Friday.
The Wildcats (8-2. 5-1 SWL), the No. 15 team in Class 5A, trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but led 23-22 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, freshman Lauren Lee scored both of her baskets and Ava Johnson, another freshman, made a 3-pointer to help Fruita hold on.
Johnson led Fruita with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, Kylie Wells added seven points and Jillian Buck had six.
Palisade 61, Eagle Valley 34: Alexis Marushack scored 25 points and added seven rebounds as the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-2 Western Slope League) rolled on the road.
Bella Gigoux had eight rebounds, Maggie Latek had eight steals and Kendyl MacAskill contributed seven assists.
Boys
Cole Savage scored eight of his 14 points after halftime and Connor Laible scored nine of his 11 points in the second half as Fruita Monument rallied for a 40-39 victory at Durango.
Trailing 22-17 at halftime, Laible and Savage combined for 12 of Fruita’s 14 third-quarter points and the Wildcats (5-5, 3-3 SWL) outscored the Demons 9-6 over the final quarter.
De Beque 64, Hotchkiss 26: The Dragons, ranked second in Class 1A, got 22 points from Wes Ryan as they improved to 9-1 (8-1 2A/1A Western Slope League).
Three other De Beque players scored in double figures: Jaden Jordan (12), Logan Wingfield (11) and Diego Castro (10).
Wrestling
Davian Sandoval (No. 2 at 126 pounds in 4A) lost a 7-3 decision to D’mitri Garza-Alarcon (No. 2 at 126 in 3A) as Central fell 41-30 at Fort Lupton.
For the Warriors, Jaysten Sanchez (No. 13 at 152), Devin Hickey (No. 13 at 160) and Tyler Ziek (No. 11 at 170) pinned their opponents.