You need a short memory in basketball.
So when Trinity Hafey missed a late free throw Tuesday night, she immediately went back to set herself up defensively. She jumped a pass for the steal, led a 2-on-1 on the fastbreak and passed to Liv Campbell for a layup. That helped clinch a 38-28 home win for the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team over Montrose.
The win gives the Wildcats (16-3, 5-0) a season sweep of the Red Hawks and inches them closer to their eighth straight Southwestern League title.
The Wildcats never trailed after the first quarter but they didn’t have a ton of breathing room for most of the game.
“Our defense really helped create what our offense couldn’t,” Hafey said. “Moving the ball on offense was good but getting to the rim was a real struggle tonight. But we made up for it on the defensive end.”
Fruita managed only six points in the second quarter after scoring 14 in the first. Fruita scored seven in the third quarter — all from Campbell, who led the Wildcats with 17 points.
In the fourth quarter, Bryar Moss, Montrose’s top scorer this season, hit a 3-pointer to trim Fruita’s lead to 29-25. The Wildcats then went on a 5-0 run.
That fourth-quarter 3-pointer was Moss’ only basket in the game
“When they’re really good players, it’s hard to shut them down. You just want to limit the impact they have on the game as much as possible,” Fruita coach Jeff Johnson said.
Montrose (13-6, 2-4) had plenty of opportunities to close the gap further, in part because of Fruita’s offensive miscues. Mayce Oberg tried driving to the basket but passed out to Moss on the elbow of the arc as she was falling. Addison Eyre intercepted the pass but Fruita was unable to capitalize.
The big bugaboo for the Wildcats, according to Johnson, was that the team was pressing on offense instead of slowing things down.
“I thought we were a little rushed offensively tonight,” Johnson said. “...You gotta fix that at practice. (We focus on) slowing down, knowing which way to go on screens.”
The defensive effort led to the offense getting chances.
Montrose’s offense rushed itself as the game went on, which set up Hafey’s game-clinching steal.
“We stress end-of-game situations and end-of-quarter situations. We practice that and practice that. Being able to have that experience in those situations has helped us,” Campbell said. “We’ll practice what to do and how to handle different situations, how to handle pressures and defenses.”
Campbell and Eyre combined for 28 points on Tuesday. Oberg led Montrose with 12 points and Maggie Legg added nine.
Campbell and Eyre tend to dominate the scoring sheet for Fruita but Johnson said he wasn’t worried about that. He said that someone else on the roster is a safe bet to contribute seven or eight points on any given night.
Fruita has three games left in the season — against Grand Junction, Central and Durango. If Fruita and Durango each win their next two games, then the teams’ season finale in Durango on Feb. 18 will decide the league winner.
“We gotta keep taking our approach and not overlooking who we have next,” Johnson said.
Glenwood 60, Palisade 25: The Bulldogs (5-15, 0-3 Western Slope League) were silenced on the road by the Demons (13-6, 3-0 WSL) in their sixth straight loss.
Chloe Simons led the team with 16 points and Addie Ritterbush, Kate Ricke and Lyla Lancaster combined for the remaining nine.
Wildcats welcome Class of 2023
Seven former Fruita students were honored at halftime of the boys game when the school inducted them into its’ athletics hall of fame on Tuesday.
George Pickens (Class of 1948): Pickens graduated from then-Fruita Union High School as an athlete in football, basketball and track. He served in the military during the Korean War, was a founding member of the Fruita Quarterback Club and is the owner of Pickens Body Shop.
James Flasche (1964): Flasche became the first wrestler in school history to win a state title in 1962. He finished third at state the next season after going from 133 pounds to 145 and wrestled at Colby Junior College before serving in the Vietnam War.
Rich Paris (1967): Paris was a stud in football, basketball and baseball. In football, led the then-Grand Valley League in scoring and was a member of the team that made the Class AA state championship game against Yuma. In that game, he intercepted four passes. He holds the basketball scoring record with 43 points. In baseball, he helped the Wildcats make the semifinals in 1966.
Douglas “Dean” Hall (1983): Hall had a stellar wrestling career at Fruita. An AAU national champion in 1979, Hall won the 185-pound title in 1982 and helped the Wildcats win the 3A team title. He had a 78-2 high school record. Hall also won the NCAA Division II heavyweight title in 1986 with Edinboro University and finished with 113 collegiate wins.
Brian Rush (1986): Rush is one of eight wrestlers to win a state title in school history. He won back-to-back titles at 132 pounds and had a 56-2 record in his final two seasons. Rush, who wrestled at then-Mesa State College, is a physical education teacher at Palisade High School and coached the Bulldogs from 2004-13.
Danny Doyal (1984): Doyal lettered in baseball, basketball, football and golf. He placed at Augusta Junior Nationals in 1981, won the 3A golf championship in 1982 and earned a golf scholarship to the University of Arizona. Doyal also played guard on the 1983 championship-winning basketball team.
Soni Hansen (2006): Hansen, nee Russell, is one of three athletes in school history to win multiple track and field titles, doing so in the Class 5A high jump. The three-sport athlete earned a scholarship to Colorado State University.
All inductee information courtesy of Fruita Monument High School.