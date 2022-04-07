Fruita Monument's Maryn Brown, right, battles with a trio of Battle Mountain players for a loose ball on Wednesday in the Wildcats' 11-10 loss at Fruita 8/9 School. Brown scored four goals in the loss.
Fruita Monument's Aleah Danner battles for a loose ball with Battle Mountain's Molly Kessenich, 8, on Wednesday during the Wildcats' 11-10 loss at Fruita 8/9 School. Danner scored three goals in the loss.
Fruita Monument's Maryn Brown fires a shot on goal Wednesday during the Wildcats' 11-10 loss to Battle Mountain at Fruita 8/9 School. Brown scored four goals in the loss.
Fruita Monument's Alean Danner scores one of her three goals Wednesday in the Wildcats' 11-10 loss to Battle Mountain at Fruita 8/9 School.
Fruita Monument's Kaylee Roehm, left, races down the field Wednesday during the Wildcats' 11-10 loss to Battle Mountain.
Fruita Monument's Kendall Roehm fires a shot on goal Wednesday during the Wildcats' 11-10 loss to Battle Mountain. Roehm had one goal and one assist in the loss.
Fruita Monument's Maryn Brown and Cloie Carmosino.
Fruita Monument's Maryn Brown, far left, and Kendall Roehm try to prevent Battle Mountain's Lillian Sheehan from passing to a teammate Wednesday in the Wildcats' 11-10 loss.
Fruita Monument High School’s girls lacrosse team lost an 11-10 nail-biter to Battle Mountain on Wednesday at Fruita 8/9 school.
The Wildcats (2-3) were looking to build on the momentum of a last-second win last week and nearly upset the Huskies (4-0).
Maryn Brown scored the first of her four goals with eight seconds to go in the first half. She then scored the Wildcats’ first two goals of the second half and their final one with one minute, 39 seconds to go. Brown has scored 14 of Fruita’s 33 goals this season.
Aleah Danner scored on three of her five shots, Kendall Roehm and Abigael Buniger each scored once and Roehm added an assist.
Goaltender Emily Acosta had seven saves for Fruita.
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction continued its winning streak with a 13-2 thumping of Montrose at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Mountain League) have now won five straight games since their season-opening loss to Aspen.
Jack Mottram, the Tigers’ top scorer, netted four goals and had two assists. Five of his shots were on goal. Edison Dean scored three times and had one assist. Gavin Mottram, Chase Vanderhoofven and Adam Tuck each scored twice and Vanderhoofven also had an assist.
Santiago Renteria scored once and assisted three goals, Luke Neville and Tristin Cook each scored once and Maddox Castor and Cody Budeau each had once assist.
Goaltender Gordie Steidel saved 14 of Montrose’s 16 shots on goal.
Grand Junction scored in the double digits for the fourth time this season. Montrose (1-4, 0-4 ML) was the fourth team to be held to five or fewer goals by the Tigers this season.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument finished third and Grand Junction seventh in the Black Canyon Invitational in Montrose.
Brooklyn Montgomery and Cierra Noetzelmann tied for the best finish, 12th, for the Wildcats, with each scoring a 96. Montgomery earned the edge after scoring a birdie on the back nine, while Noetzelmann was able to meet par twice in the final stretch.
Stefani Mendez finished 21st with a score of 104, the best mark for a Tiger. She was tied with Lily Noble from Gunnison. Mendez had one birdie on the back nine.
Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes finished first with a score of 79 — eight strokes better than second place Grace DeJulio from Montrose.
Montrose won the meet with a collective score of 268 while Durango finished second with 271.