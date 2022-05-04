A loss stings. A loss in overtime to a rival stings even more.
That's what fueled the Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team on Tuesday night as it enacted revenge on Grand Junction with an 11-9 win at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The win eclipses the heartbreak the Wildcats had after Morgan DeGeorge scored a penalty shot in overtime — on the same field — on April 12.
Now, the two teams are neck and neck for first place in the Mountain West League ahead of the season finale. Grand Junction closes the schedule against Telluride and Fruita will face Montrose.
“I’m just so happy. You come together and you work for one thing and this is one of the biggest things we wanted to accomplish,” sophomore Savanna Turner said through a stream of tears. “After losing to them how we did, it just feels so good.”
Grand Junction appeared to have more momentum through most of the first half but couldn’t break away. Both teams traded blows and entered halftime in a 4-4 tie.
After a longer-than-usual intermission celebrating senior night for both teams, Fruita (6-8, 5-2 MWL) opened the second half at a blazing pace. The wildcats scored three goals within the first seven minutes to take a 7-4 lead. Eight minutes later, Fruita led 9-4.
That’s when the Tigers (5-9, 5-2 MWL) came roaring back.
Amelia Knaysi scored with 10 minutes, 50 seconds to go and Myka Neville scored with nine minutes left. Eventually Fruita’s lead dwindled to 10-7 and, in the waning seconds, 11-8.
Knaysi, a senior, once again breathed life into Grand Junction when a missed shot rebounded off the goal post and she tapped it in.
Knaysi then won the ensuing face off and weaved her way through the defense. She passed to a teammate surrounded by Fruita players, who grabbed the ground ball.
Turner then ran half the length of the field and the entire width as she outpaced Tigers and burned time off the clock to secure the win.
“We communicated with each other so much better than last time, it was such a great game,” Maryn Brown said.
Olivia O’Hara scored four goals for Fruita and Maryn Brown and Jenifer Jacobson scored two. Aleah Danner, Maggie Nycum and Addie Stehman each scored one. Jacobson had Fruita’s lone assist, and goaltender Kylynn Tanner saved 11 shots.
Neville led Grand Junction with four goals. Knaysi and Caitlyn Wesolowski scored two and Megan Steidel had one. DeGeorge and Wesolowski had one assist each. Olivia Van Meter worked the goal for Grand Junction and had 13 saves.
Grand Junction coach Madi Hathaway declined to speak after the loss.
Fruita’s season isn’t over. The Wildcats need to beat a two-win Montrose team on Friday to help its league title chances Grand Junction faces a 4-7 Telluride team on Friday.
But given that Tuesday was the Wildcats’ third straight win, coach Alyssa Huskey is confident in her team’s chances.
“Our team has really come together these last few games,” Huskey said. “I preach about peaking at the right time and we’re finally playing together, sharing the ball, moving it around well, playing Fruita Monument lacrosse. It’s a beautiful thing.”