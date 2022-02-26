A team doesn’t need to score many points when it has a defense like Fruita Monument’s, and that was clear in the Wildcats’ 58-43 win over Horizon on Friday.
The Wildcats’ pestering press and tough inside defense frustrated a Hawks team accustomed to scoring with ease. That sparked frustration fouls and easy trips to the line for Fruita Monument.
Although the Wildcats’ offense had extended scoring droughts, jumping to a quick lead gave them cushion.
Now, Fruita (21-3) is advancing in the playoffs for the eighth straight season.
“I was really impressed with how we started the game. I was worried about playoff nerves but the girls locked down and jumped out to a big early lead which helps eliminate (those nerves), and that’s important in these games,” coach Michael Wells said. “At this point in the season, every team you play is good so it’s all about making your runs as long as possible and trying to limit their runs.”
The Wildcats opened at a blazing pace. They forced turnovers on each of the first four Hawks possessions — including the opening tip — and built a 9-2 lead.
From there, the Fruita offense simmered but the defense never wavered.
Horizon entered the game with four girls averaging seven-plus points per game. Fruita held Horizon to 14 points below its season scoring average — the Hawks scored only 20 points in the first three quarters. Horizon senior Audra Vine entered averaging 18.9 points per game — she had only six through the first three quarters and 11 on the night.
Fruita senior Kylie Wells had the task of slowing down Vine.
“It was about good team defense, helping and recovering and keeping them in front (of us),” Kylie said. “I think (covering good scorers) depends on the scouting report, but I give it my all no matter who I’m covering.”
Fruita prides itself in its depth and that was on full display Friday.
Players such as Megan Woolley, Lauren Lee, Emily Richardson and Savanna Turner all provided sparks on both sides of the ball coming off the bench.
Turner specifically stuck out to Michael Wells.
“She came off the bench early to hit a 3-pointer, she handled the ball well, hit a couple of shots, played solid defense and was solid rebounding,” he said. “She just gave us a ton of quality minutes.”
Turner, a junior, didn’t miss a beat coming in cold and she credits that to the tone the team set at the start of the game.
And the rowdy student section, which often taunted the Horizon (15-9) bench, helped as well.
“When the starters get off to a quick start with a lot of energy, because the fans really showed up tonight, it makes it easy for me to come in with confidence because everyone else believes in me,” she said.
Olivia Campbell led Fruita with 13 points.
The Wildcats’ schedule won’t get any easier. Their next opponent, Doherty, went undefeated in the Pikes Peak League.
Fruita will travel to Colorado Springs on Tuesday for the Sweet 16 game.
“This (win) gives us confidence but we’re definitely not finished yet,” Kylie Wells said.