Fruita Monument was able to defeat the top-ranked team in Class 5A, but could not beat the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A the next day.
D’Evelyn took an early lead and held on to defeat the Wildcats 46-38 to win the Palisade Winter Classic girls basketball tournament on Saturday at Palisade High School.
“We battled hard, but we didn’t shoot well,” Fruita coach Jeff Johnson said. “We missed too many layups. We did good things, but we need to finish on the offensive end. Defensively, we’ve got to improve.”
Addison Eyre, who made the all-tournament team, led Fruita Monument (7-2) with 17 points.
Peyton Marvel led D’Evelyn (9-0) with 19 points. Marvel and Ellie McMann made the all-tournament team.
D’Evelyn made three of its first four shots and blocked three of the Wildcats first six shot attempts to take an early 9-2 lead. Fruita switched to a zone defense and the offense opened up some after a timeout. The Wildcats responded with a 9-2 run of their own to tie the game by the end of the first quarter.
“We tried to change things up defensively and give them different looks,” Johnson said. “We battled back and made it a game. We were able to extend the game with fouls and was able to get it down to four at one point. They made their free throws.”
D’Evelyn’s defense, though, limited the Wildcats to one field goal and three free throws in the second quarter. Ingrid Dalla hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Jaguars an 18-16 halftime lead.
The Jaguars started off the third quarter strong, taking a 25-18 lead. Marvel hit a 3-pointer and scored inside during the run. She scored 11 of her 19 points in the second half.
“Every team we face will have a great player,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to defend better.”
The Wildcats scored on three of their first four possessions of the fourth quarter to get within three points and force a D’Evelyn timeout.
“Offensively, we need to be more patient and trust our options,” Johnson said. “We’re not using all the options we can. We don’t have to do the same thing. We had some good looks, but we have to finish.”
Marvel hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout to push the lead to 32-26. D’Eveyln made 10 of 17 foul shots in the quarter for the victory.
Despite the loss, Johnson feels good about where the Wildcats are at in his first season.
“I feel great about our team,” Johnson said. “If you said at the beginning of the season, we would be 7-2, I’d be super happy about that. We’ve competed against some good teams, especially these last two games. This will help us get ready for the rest of the season.”
Central 55, Palisade 22: Krystyna Manzanarez scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half to lead the Warriors (6-2) in the fifth-place game.
Brynn Wagner added 13 points and Central’s defense limited the Bulldogs (3-6 to single-digits in all but one quarter.
Chloe Simons scored six points to lead Palisade.
Mead, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, defeated Silver Creek to take third place one day after losing in the semifinal to Fruita. Delta defeated Grand Junction for seventh place.
Boys
Fruita Monument got right back in the win column in the third-place game at the Palisade Winter Classic.
After losing to Class 5A’s second-ranked team, Mead, on Friday night, the Wildcats (8-1) started fast and maintained that momentum in a 73-26 victory over Palisade.
Austin Reed scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first two quarters as Fruita jumped to a 40-10 lead at halftime. Wilson Siegmund scored 11 points for the Wildcats and Jhett Wells and Daniel Thomason both had nine.
Josh Zotto led the Bulldogs (5-4) with eight points and Layne Ruppelius and Luke Fay both had seven.
Grand Junction 56, Central 42: The Tigers made nine free throws in the fourth quarter to beat the Warriors in the fifth-place game.
Will Applegate scored six of his 10 points in the fourth — including making all four of his free throws. Brett Woytek led the Tigers (4-5) with 13 points.
Christian Miller had 11 points to lead the Warriors (6-3) and Cam Redding added 10.
Mead defeated Silver Creek to win the title, Central played Grand Junction for fifth and Delta defeated Montezuma-Cortez for seventh place.
Girls wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix placed second in the 55-team Christmas Clash in Farmington, Utah. Utah’s top-ranked team — and the 13th-ranked team in the nation — Westlake, won the team title with 262 points. The Phoenix had 214.5 points.
District 51 had eight wrestlers earn podium finishes. Apollonia Middleton (135 pounds) and Laylah Casto (190) both placed third. Middleton and Casto were two of four Phoenix wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals before losing. Marissa Martinez-Quezada (100) and Mollie Dare (130) were the others.
Martinez-Quezada, Dare and Violet Gray (135) both finished sixth and Laurel Hughes (140) and Shylee Tuzon (155) finished fourth. The most impressive performance for District 51 may have been from Kenya Contreras. After losing in the first round, won eight straight matches — seven by pin — to finish fifth at 145.