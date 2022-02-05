The Fruita Monument girls basketball team outlasted Central for a 45-37 win at home on Friday night in a showdown of the two best teams in the Grand Valley.
A stout defense and consistent, if not exciting, offense gave Fruita the win and sole possession of first place in the Southwestern League.
“We didn’t have a great first quarter defensively because we didn’t play aggressively enough. I was concerned about Sasha (Rascon) and Alex (Wagner) on the inside getting easy buckets and they got some, but we did a good job,” Fruita coach Michael Wells said. “This was a tough, physical game. We responded to a challenge. We’ve won the league a lot and Central has been the team on the cusp of taking it from us. I don’t think either team disappointed (fans])tonight.”
The Warriors entered the game on a 13-game winning streak and the Wildcats had won nine straight. Both were essentially tied for first place in the SWL.
For Fruita (16-2, 5-0) to continue its winning streak, the Wildcats had to slow down the Central offense — specifically the Warriors two best players, Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner.
That plan didn’t work at the beginning, however.
Central (16-2, 4-1) started the game fast, scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Manzanarez had nine, and she and Wagner both hit a 3-pointer. But the Fruita defense toughened up and surrendered only 14 points combined in the next two quarters.
The Wildcats relied on pressure defense for most of the game. Whenever Manzanarez or Wagner got the ball, two defenders would hound them. That appeared to fluster the Central offense, forcing the Warriors to move at a faster tempo instead of taking their time.
“They’re just so good and they’re so hard to keep in front, and I feel like they never miss a shot,” Wells said of Brynn Wagner and Manzanarez. “They’re going to get their points and they did tonight. So you just have to withstand it.
Manzanarez and Wagner were able to keep the game close.
Trailing 24-21 in the third quarter, Wagner shot a high-step floater that bounced off the front of the rim and right back into her hands. She was double-teamed while in the post, but banked in an acrobatic turnaround jumper. Manzanarez rebounded a missed Fruita layup, took it down court and weaved her way through the defense to score.
Central built a 27-26 lead when Manzanarez nearly made a layup through contact but hurt an ankle as she fell to the floor. Despite pleas from the Central coaches, bench and parents, no foul was called. With Manzanarez down on the court, Fruita capitalized on the 5-on-4 advantage, taking a lead the Wildcats would hold for the rest of the game.
“They’re (the girls) not happy. They felt they matched up well against them,” Central coach Mary Doane said. “I’m hoping they can understand that even in big games, they stick to the system and things that have been working for you.”
Central was making a late comeback bid when Manzanarez hit a step-back 3-pointer to trim the game to 41-37, but that was it. Manzanarez finished with a game-high 14 points.
The Fruita offense wasn’t as flashy as Central’s, but it was reliable.
The Wildcats took few jump shots in the game and made no 3-point shots. Instead, they opted to attack the paint.
Driving to the basket also drew fouls and the Wildcats hit the ensuing free throws consistently. They were 13 of 17 from the free-throw stripe.
Senior Jill Buck, Fruita’s top scorer with 12 points, embodied that approach by living underneath the basket and going 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“Every game, my approach to scoring is different. I try some 3s, some jump shots, and some layups just to see what works. We haven’t shot the 3 well lately so we opted to attack down low,” Buck said. “Tonight was exciting. To have two teams undefeated for so long, this was the game where one of us had to lose.”