The quest for a third trip to the Great 8 in four years is still alive for the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team.
Jillian Buck scored all 12 of her points in the first half Tuesday night, Trinity Hafey scored nine of her 11 points in the second half and the defense buckled down midway through the second quarter as the Wildcats raced past Ponderosa 43-25 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Fifteenth-seeded Fruita (11-3) trailed 12-9 more than halfway through the second quarter, but a 20-2 run from that point through the midpoint of the third quarter saw the Wildcats surge into a lead they would keep for good.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Fruita coach Michael Wells said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half offensively, similar to the Junction game. We were just a little tight. Our legs were dead defensively, so we didn’t create any easy baskets and we were forced to go against that 2-3 zone the whole time. Fortunately, Jillian hit some shots in the first half to kind of keep us in the game, and then we were able to get some stuff out of our press in the second half and blow it open.”
Buck scored the first basket of the game, setting the tone for a half in which she would score 12 of Fruita’s 18 points. The Wildcats trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but would take the lead for the rest of the night in the second. Down 12-11 with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left until halftime, Buck hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to lift Fruita into a 14-12 advantage.
Kayli Spall hit a basket to tie the game for the 18th-seeded Mustangs (7-6), but Buck hit a jumper from the free-throw line and Hafey got a steal and layup in the final minute to send Fruita to the locker room up 18-14.
“I didn’t feel a lot of the pressure (to score) at the time because my teammates were lifting me up,” Buck said. “After every point, they were more excited than I was. It’s really great to be part of a team that’s so supportive of each other that you don’t even get a chance to get into yourself.”
The Wildcats didn’t have to rely on the junior nearly as much after halftime. Hafey and Lauren Lee both hit back-to-back shots as Fruita opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to push the lead to 29-14.
Kylie Wells hit a layup to cap Fruita’s third-quarter scoring as the Wildcats led 32-19 with eight minutes left. They wouldn’t allow the Mustangs to get any closer in the final quarter.
“I think we buckled down on defense more and worked as a team instead of just relying on shooters and 3s,” Hafey said. “Our communication really picked up, which really helped.”
Both Wells and Lee were third in scoring for Fruita with seven points apiece. The Wildcats’ win was their final home game of the season, as well as the final home game ever for the team’s three seniors, as they’ll hit the road to face No. 2 Regis Jesuit (12-1) on Thursday.
“It’s kind of sad (to be done with home games), but it’s so exciting to be able to keep moving, especially when lots of people didn’t think we’d make it this far,” Buck said.