A pair of Fruita Monument runners stole the show at the Mickey Dunn Invitational at Stocker Stadium on Friday — Ella Unrein and Lauren Geer.
Geer, a junior, won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 25.64 seconds — a full seven seconds ahead of the pack.
“I said to my coach before the race that I was going to set a personal record and told myself that I was going to,” Geer said. “I started pretty quick and told myself that I had to maintain that. It was actually pretty easy to keep my mind clear while running and not having to chase anyone.”
Geer also set a personal record in the 1,600 with a 5:41.07 mark and helped the 4x400 team finish second in 4:21.77.
She wasn’t the only Wildcat to impress Friday.
Unrein loves to compete.
The Fruita Monument sophomore thrives off the thrill of outrunning someone for first place. Even when she was younger, she would always look to race people.
That made the end of the 2021 cross country season all the more frustrating.
“I broke my foot in cross country so I’m still trying to get back to my old self. I was in a boot for about six to eight weeks,” she said. “But I’ve surprised myself this season. I’m sometimes hard on myself because I expect to be faster, but I’m doing well … I really learned that I can’t overdo it and my body needs a rest sometimes.”
Unrein’s mother introduced her to track and cross country. She enjoyed the sports so much that she dropped soccer to be full-time runner.
She competed well as a freshman individually but missed out on state because fewer athletes qualified because of COVID-19 precautions. She did finish seventh at state as a member of Fruita’s 4x800 relay team.
Unrein wanted to improve on her first season and the injury appeared to be a setback.
Freshly out of the boot, Unrein hasn’t missed a beat this season — although she says she still doesn’t feel 100 percent.
“I kind of surprised myself that I came back so fast, but I worked really hard,” Unrein said. “I did a lot of biking to get ready again but I had to ease into it.”
Unrein continued her growth at the Mickey Dunn Invitational by winning the 1,600 in 5:30.62. She was nearly a minute ahead of the next finisher.
She also was the anchor on the winning 800 medley team with Kindal Ferrans, Lilla Kinnick and Navaya Steele.
Unrein is still feeling some discomfort in her foot, and she believes the state has yet to see her at full strength.
“It was hard for her to not run. Plus being in the boot was hard because Ella wants to compete, she has tremendous drive. I knew she would come back completely motivated,” said Jay Valentine, Fruita’s distance coach. “Everything up to this point has been hard work. I knew she’d be where she is at because of how hard she works. It’s not surprising to see her come back, and she’s only going to get faster.”
District 51 Winners
Grand Junction’s girls team claimed five first-place finishes — three from Amelia Moore.
The senior won the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 1.25 inches, a top-10 mark in the state and nearly two feet farther than the second-place finisher. Moore also won the 100 hurdles in 16.33 and the 300 hurdles in 48.59, both of which are top-25 state times.
Lily Lofland won the discus with a throw of 106-3 and Sailer Warinner won the shot put with a distance of 32-11.75.
Palisade also won a couple of events. Ella Yanowich won the triple jump with a leap of 32-11.75. The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team (Yanowich, Kyra Birch, Braeleigh MacAskill and Gabrielle Horton) won in 52.50.