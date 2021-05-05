Haley Howe, Lauren Hansen and Kylie Wells all scored two goals at Canyon View Park on Tuesday night as the Fruita Monument High School girls soccer team rolled to a 9-0 win over Coal Ridge to start the season.
Howe also assisted on two goals and Hansen assisted on one. Makenna Flinn scored and assisted on two goals. Regan Dare, Olivia Stoffel and Hana Kuta also scored for the Wildcats.
Goalkeeper Amber Rice saved both shots that were sent her way.
Palisade 8, Eagle Valley 0: Reegen McKee scored four times as the Bulldogs rolled to a Western Slope League win in their season-opener at Long Family Park.
Mia De Villegas-Decker scored twice for Palisade and Justice McKee and Tese Balding both scored one goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fruita opened its season with a 7-0 victory over Central at Canyon View Park. The Warriors fell to 1-1 in the SWL.
Lauren Vance won 6-0, 6-3 over Mary Beckstead in No. 1 singles. Abby Deeths won 6-2, 6-0 over Curtrice Hansen in No. 2 singles. Jaidynn Maynard won 6-2, 6-2 over Jessica Warner in No. 3 singles.
Tessa Reimer and Breckyn Dunn won 6-2, 7-5 over Adi Hill and Jordan Bauer in No. 1 doubles. Emily Leane and Savanna Mattas won 6-4, 6-1 over Lenah Anderson and Tsifira Berger in No. 2 doubles. Emily Austin and Julia Williams won 6-2, 6-4 over Jennika Quintana and Alexis Wickham in No. 3 doubles. Kat Austin and Sienna Gechter won 6-4, 6-0 over Caysee Calton and Kayla Pacheco in No. 4 doubles.
Grand Junction 7, Montrose 0: The Tigers improved to 3-0 (2-0 SWL) with the win at the Indians (0-2, 0-2 SWL).
Emma Aubert beat Cora Blowers 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Emma Thompson won 6-4, 7-6 over Andie Blowers in No. 2 singles. Natalie Hanks won 6-1, 6-0 over Katy Story in No. 3 singles.
Charlie King and Lizzie Ballard won 6-1, 6-0 over Rhyan Neary and Prajati Chaudhary in No. 1 doubles. Emma Rose and Kylie Hanks won 6-0, 6-0 over Melaina Yender and Alyxa Oman in No. 2 doubles. Madi Sites and Kinya Tate won 6-4, 6-1 over Violet Noel and Samantha Go in No. 3 doubles. Juliette Berry and Lily Echanova won 6-3, 6-4 over Ariana Najan and Gahj Rosales in No. 4 doubles.