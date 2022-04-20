The Fruita Monument High School girls tennis team is back as the best in the Southwestern League.
The Wildcats, missing No. 1 doubles player Emily Leane, who was out with an illness, defeated Grand Junction 4-3 on Wednesday at Canyon View Park to dethrone the Tigers as SWL champs. Fruita’s win completed an undefeated SWL season and was the seventh time in the past eight years the Wildcats won the league crown.
The Tigers won all three singles matches in straight sets with Emma Aubert (No. 1) topping Abby Deeths 6-0, 6-0, Emma Thompson (No. 2) beating Tessa Reimer 6-3, 6-1 and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) defeating Breckyn Dunn 6-0, 6-1.
Fruita Monument narrowed the lead to 3-2 with straight-set wins at No. 3 and No. 4 doubles. At No. 3, Keira Wilhelm and Mandi Runyan (normally the No. 4 doubles team) defeated Madison Stites and Lily Echanova 6-2, 6-2 and Abby Hawkins and Solona Rodriguez topped Sarah Gaumer and Lanie Dougherty 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Kat Austin and Emily Richardson, normally the No. 2 doubles pair, moved up to No. 1 and after losing the first set 6-0 rallied to win the next two, 6-0 and 10-6 in the super tiebreaker to defeat Harper King and Ellie DeHerrera to tie the match 3-3.
In the deciding No. 2 doubles match, Savanna Mattas and Sienna Gechter — normally the Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team — defeated Abby Kearl and Juliette Berry 7-5, 3-6, 10-2 to lift Fruita to the victory.