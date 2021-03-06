Kylie Wells dropped to the hardwood after a foul, her shot rolling around and into the basket for a three-point play opportunity.
The Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team had struggled to find its pace Friday night until Wells’ play nearly two minutes into the second quarter. The Wildcats were on the prowl for their second straight Southwestern League championship, but their shots weren’t falling and they only led 4-2 over rival Grand Junction.
Wells’ play jolted Fruita, leading to a 16-2 run on the way to the Wildcats’ 41-28 victory.
“The momentum of that (play) got our energy back up and we were leaning on each other for the momentum to keep going,” Wells said.
Fruita (10-3, 7-1 SWL) entered the 2021 season having won four of the past five SWL titles. Despite that recent success, the Wildcats weren’t favored to win the league crown because they lost a stellar group seniors that included Callie Allen, Lila Dere, Bailey Rigsby, Kloe Bates and Aiga Petelo, who combined to account for 80% of the team’s scoring.
As it turned out, a new generation of Wildcats were ready to take over the league.
“For what we had coming back and for people leaving us for dead with all we lost, it’s really satisfying for our girls,” coach Michael Wells said. “I keep thinking of the Mark Twain quote like, ‘The news of our death has been greatly exaggerated.’ We’re sitting right back here on top for the fifth time in six years, and it’s a credit to how hard the girls play.”
Trinity Hafey scored a layup on Fruita’s first possession, but that would be the Wildcats’ only field goal of the quarter. Laney Laffler tied the game with a mid-range jumper for the Tigers (2-12, 2-6 SWL) with under two minutes to go in the first, and the only other Wildcat points would come on free throws.
After Kylie Wells’ three-point play in the second quarter, Jillian Buck hit a 3-pointer and followed that with a steal and layup to quickly push Fruita’s lead to 12-2 within a span of 35 seconds.
“It feels so amazing to prove everybody wrong,” Buck said. “It gave us something to look forward to even more. We’re not expected to win. Let’s win anyway.”
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 28-10 in the third quarter before Grand Junction (2-12, 2-6 SWL) went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 30-20.
Ava Johnson made a pair of layups at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to provide Fruita with some breathing room.
Wells scored 10 points and Buck added nine to lead the way for the Wildcats.
“Everyone always has a target on our back because of what we wear on the front of our jersey: Fruita,” Wells said. “As a team, we always want to do well and prove people wrong.”
League titles are nothing new for Fruita under Michael Wells. However, this season will be one to remember because of the circumstances in which the title was won, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It almost feels even better than usual because we overcame so much and we grew together so much more as a team than we normally would have in a regular season,” Buck said.
“I think I’m as proud of this team as any for what we lost and what we lost with no offseason and all the COVID stuff and playing in masks,” Wells added. “For them to do what they did in a season nobody expected them to do it, this one will be up there with the rest of them.”
BOYS
Blaine Butler scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, Reese Skinner scored 10 points and Dillon Chapman added nine as Grand Junction defeated Fruita Monument 38-34. The Tigers (9-5, 5-3 SWL) ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak and will likely make their first postseason appearance since 2017.
Butler made two of his 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Tigers take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams only made one field goal in the final quarter, with Chapman scoring five points to lift Grand Junction to a road rivalry win.
Jayce Jessup led the Wildcats (6-7, 3-5 SWL) with 18 points, scoring 13 of the team’s 18 points after halftime.